9 chic coats Kate Middleton could totally wear to host Christmas carols at Westminster Abbey

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to host an extra special festive event this year - Christmas carols at Westminster Abbey!

Kate will film the service, which will be attended by community heroes who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, on Wednesday 8 December, but it will be broadcast on Christmas Eve - and we can't wait.

The Duchess always dresses thoughtfully for special occasions, so our attention has turned to what she might wear to the event, too. Perhaps she will wrap up in a cosy coat for the service? We've rounded up the best Duchess-worthy coats you can buy right now...

Red coat, £110 / $204, River Island

Kate's red Alexander McQueen coat is one of her favourites, particularly for Christmassy occasions, and we've spotted a similar version at River Island, with the very same double-breasted silhouette and black buttons.

Velvet trim coat, £165 / $223, Monsoon

The Duchess' Catherine Walker velvet trim coat is one of her more famous Christmas outfit choices, since she opted to wear it to step out alongside sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex on Christmas Day in 2018. This Monsoon coat looks mighty similar, and we don't think it will be in stock for long!

Miu Miu tartan coat, £2,850 / $4,150, Farfetch

Kate has been known to wear Miu Miu at Christmas, and we could totally see her rocking this tartan number, complete with her favourite contrast collar and pockets.

Checked coat, £140, White Stuff

Duchess Kate's Massimo Dutti coat is another fan favourite which quickly sold out - but this White Stuff cover-up gives a similar vibe.

Camel coat, £119.99 / $199.99, Mango

What about Kate's beloved camel coat? The Duchess' favourite is another Massimo Dutti number, but this Mango style is gorgeous, too.

Durham Wool Blend Coat, £220/$298, Boden

Kate loves bold green and could get festive in this bright coat from one of her favourite high street brands, Boden.

Faux fur trim coat, £69.99, New Look

The Duchess is also fond of faux fur trim coats, and luckily they're everywhere this season! We love this option from New Look's Curves range.

Alessandra Rich jacket, £1,255 / $1,008, Net-A-Porter

Granted it's a blazer, not a coat - but we reckon Kate couldn't resist this festive jacket from favourite designer Alessandra Rich.

Tartan bouclé jacket, £75 / $139, River Island

Or how about this chic tartan blazer from River Island? Kate wore an apple green bouclé jacket from Zara in March, so we wouldn't be surprised if she has a festive version, too.