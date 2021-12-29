Kate Middleton's favorite 'Siren' earrings are 50% off in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We can’t get enough of Kate Middleton's style, so when we found out Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has a pair of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite Monica Vinader earrings included, it got our attention.

Regularly priced at $175, you can shop a pair of the royal-approved 'Siren' earrings, the design of which is intended to evoke the beauty of 'sea-worn treasures', at Nordstrom for $87.50. But if you're interested, shop quick - the Half-Yearly sale ends January 2!

Kate Middleton's 'Siren' earrings

Showing the versatility of the pieces, the Duchess has worn her Monica Vinader ‘Siren’ earrings multiple times - we've counted at least ten! - spanning everything from casual events to more formal royal engagements.

We've spotted Duchess Kate wearing the timeless 'Siren' earrings from Monica Vinader at least ten times over the years

The royal's Siren Wire Earrings, described as "simple, elegant but standout" and "as easy for every day as an evening statement earring", are in green onyx, which you can buy at regular price, $175 on the Monica Vinader site.

Shop Kate Middleton-style Siren earrings on sale

Monica Vinader Siren Drop Earrings, were $175 now $87.50, Nordstrom

EXCLUSIVE: Monica Vinader talks Kate Middleton and the power of the 'Kate Effect'

The Amazonite and 18k rose gold plated set of Siren earrings is currently 50% off at Nordstrom, but if you're interested in other Monica Vinader designs on sale, you can always shop the full discounted Monica Vinader selection (that's earrings, bracelets and necklaces, too).

Monica Vinader 'Siren' Chandelier Earrings, were $298 now $149, Nordstrom

