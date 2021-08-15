Princess Beatrice wows in stylish dress and floral blazer to celebrate special occasion The Princess is expecting her first baby this autumn

Princess Beatrice was spotted out at the weekend with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and they enjoyed a delightful celebration.

The couple were photographed in central London on Saturday.

First, Beatrice enjoyed a meal with friends, including Lady Emily Compton, who is also her stylist, at an outdoor table which was surrounded by multi-coloured balloons.

The 33-year-old was then seen leaving the restaurant with her husband, who sweetly hugged Emily goodbye.

Mother-to-be Beatrice looked stunning in a simple black dress that hugged her baby bump and was enhanced by a stylish floral jacket and black kitten heels.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares sweet video for Princess Beatrice

A chic Gucci handbag completed the look. The Princess' long auburn hair flowed freely past her shoulders and her husband looked equally casual yet stylish as he wore a smart suit with a pair of white trainers and a matching T-shirt.

While Beatrice's exact due date hasn't been revealed, the couple are expected to welcome their baby this autumn.

Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated a friend's birthday at the weekend

It will be the first child for the Princess and the second for Edoardo, who shares five-year-old son Wolfie with his ex, architect Dana Huang.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Beatrice marked her own birthday, and Edoardo posted the sweetest tribute in her honour on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, the property developer posted a black-and-white photo of the pair posing on the beach, looking happy and relaxed.

In the heartfelt caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart."

The Princess turned 33 earlier this month

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month, with Edoardo again paying tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the pair against a stunning mountain backdrop, he wrote: "I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love.

"You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

