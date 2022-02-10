The Countess of Wessex looks beautiful for special Valentine's visit The Countess of Wessex visited a Shooting Star children's hospice

The Countess of Wessex is a royal patron of many charities, including the Shooting Star children's hospice, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

On Thursday, the royal visited the charity's West London branch where she spent time talking to children and families supported by the charity and joined the children in the arts and craft activities to help create a ‘wall of love’ at the hospice. She was also entertained by children, families and staff who performed a special 'Friendly Hands' Makaton version of All You Need is Love.

Makaton is a language comprising of signs and symbols that families and patients at the hospices use.

Ruth, who is mum of a 14-year-old in the charity's care praised the royal, as she said: "It's really lovely to meet The Countess and see her interacting with the children, she's so lovely with them and we had a really great afternoon with the other families too."

As ever, Sophie looked incredible as she styled out a grey tweed jacket with a white top with frilled sleeves underneath and a pair of green trousers.

Sophie looked amazing on her outing. Credit: Simon Dopson

She wore her hair in a ponytail and had plenty of accessories, including some hair clasps, a studded earring and a thin bracelet.

Last month, a video was released where the wife of Prince Edward was hailed as "inspiring" by students at one of her military affiliations.

Sophie visited The Royal Corps of Army Music (RCAM) in her role as Colonel-in-Chief back in October 2021, when she opened their new headquarters and training wing in Minley, Surrey.

The Countess was praised for how she interacted with the children. Credit: Simon Dopson

The British Army shared highlights from the Countess' engagement on Twitter, which showed Sophie meeting Student Bandmasters.

One student, Faye Snowdon, said of the Countess: "She has been really invested in the Student Bandmasters' development. She was in one of our lessons earlier and giving us her feedback and thoughts on the development of the Bandmaster trade.

"Her enthusiasm for us as a course and the future leaders of the Corps, you can see it in the way she talks to us, she's so passionate and for us to see that from our Colonel-in-Chief is inspiring for us as the Student Bandmasters going forward."

