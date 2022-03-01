Meghan Markle's mother Doria's secret glamorous appearances The Duchess of Sussex's mother always looks so chic…

The Duchess of Sussex wowed us all on Saturday evening as she and husband Prince Harry received a President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards.

READ: Meghan Markle releases passionate statement to mark Black History Month

Meghan, 40, looked breathtaking in a bespoke silk gown by Christopher John Rogers and the blue design came with a thigh high split and a breathtaking train. They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and Meghan's gorgeous mother Doria, who was also at the event, lalso looked dazzling in a beautiful dress by Burberry, with chic black pointed-toe heels. Like mother, like daughter!

Loading the player...

WATCH: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress

It got us thinking how stylish Doria is. Just like her daughter, she enjoys classically tailored clothes that are modern and designed with flattering, slim-line cuts. Keep scrolling for some of Doria's best looks, which one is your favourite?

MORE: 21 royal engagement rings that are total show-stoppers: From Zara Tindall to Countess Sophie

In 2015, Meghan and Doria attended the UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing in New York City.

Doria looked beautful in her boucle jacket combo in 2015

Meghan lit up the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder black dress and Doria wore a black pencil-cut frock with a lovely boucle jacket.

Doria wearing peach at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in 2017

In 2017, Harry and Meghan were snapped watching the Invictus Games closing ceremony. Doria was also in attendance, and the mother-daughter duo enjoyed performances from Bruce Springsteen and Kelly Clarkson. Meghan wore a lovely stone toned trench coat and Doria rocked a delightful peach top with lace sleeves.

Doria and Meghan at Cliveden House Hotel ahead of the royal wedding in 2018

A day before the royal wedding, Meghan and Doria checked into Cliveden House Hotel in Buckinghamshire where they spent the night. The former Suits actress looked stunning in a navy Roland Mouret Barwick dress and with her hair down in a bouncy blow-dry. Complementing her daughter in classic colours, Doria looked chic in a black jacket and contrasting white dress.

Doria wearing Oscar de la Renta at the royal wedding

In 2018, all eyes were on Doria at her daughter's royal wedding. She decided to opt for a lovely mint green Oscar de la Renta ensemble that consisted of a knee-length embroidered dress with a matching coat, nude heels and a coordinating hat.

READ: Meghan Markle's famous Oprah dress just won a major award

Four months after the royal wedding, Doria made a surprise appearance at the launch of her daughter's charity cookbook Together at Kensington Place.

Doria in caramel toned outfit alongside Meghan and Harry

Dressing with autumn in mind, she went for a head-to-toe caramel look, featuring a crew-necked knitted jumper, tailored trousers, a tanned cashmere scarf and the most fabulous pair of high heels by Stuart Weitzman.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.