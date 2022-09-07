7 times Meghan Markle stylishly showed off her shoulders

The Duchess of Sussex has been very busy this week at a series of public appointments and we are loving her wardrobe so far! On Tuesday, the wife of Prince Harry headed to Germany for the The Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

The 41-year-old wore a stunning white, shoulder-baring top by Anine Bing and the most stunning cream trousers with a built-in-belt by Brandon Maxwell.

WATCH: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Wedding Anniversary Video

It got us thinking - Meghan often wears items that show off her lovely shoulders. So we've rounded up all the times the former Suit star had her shoulders on show - which one is your favourite?

In 2018, Meghan attended Trooping the Colour, choosing to wear a gorgeous pale pink Carolina Herrera dress as she made her first balcony appearance with the rest of the royal family.

Meghan at Trooping the Colour in 2018

The pretty neckline of the outfit showed off her glossy shoulders in a lovely, classy way.

Meghan rocking an off-the-shoulder top

Back in April, the mother-of-two looked effortlessly chic at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday, stepping out alongside Prince Harry in a classy cream bodysuit and high-waisted trousers. Meghan's gorgeous Khaite bodysuit featured a figure-flattering off-the-shoulder design, complete with an enchanting wrap bodice and artful knotted detailing.

Meghan rocking sequins

In 2012, Meghan looked dazzling in sequins at the "Suits" Story Fashion Show in New York. We love the sassy off-the-shoulder look here; it's daring yet classic.

Meghan looking glam in maroon

In 2016, Meghan attended a Roland Mouret private dinner in Toronto, Canada and wore this delightful maroon mini dress that showed off her shoulders and legs. Stunning!

Meghan's stunning wedding dress

Who can forget Meghan's wedding dress? The former actress stepped out to the crowds on 19 May 2018, ready to marry Prince Harry, and the world took a collective gasp at her stunning wedding dress. Her timeless gown was the handiwork of Clare Waight Keller, of Parisian fashion house Givenchy – and it has gone down in history. It was very modern, with a hint of shoulder…

Which brings us on to Meghan's second wedding dress!

Meghan in her second wedding dress by Stella McCartney

The Duke of Sussex's bride changed out of her simple bateau neck gown by Givenchy and into a gorgeous halter neck dress by Stella McCartney for her evening reception. Just stunning!

