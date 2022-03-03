Royal approved female-owned brands to shop ahead of International Women's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

International Women’s Day is marked on 8 March this year, and follows the theme #BreakTheBias, which aims to champion female’s achievements and encourage gender equality.

The royal family have long supported female-led brands, from the Duchess of Cambridge wearing Seraphine, Beulah and Penelope Chilvers, to Meghan Markle supporting Strathberry, Monica Vinader and many more.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Pop-Up Shop: 40 of Duchess Kate's go-to brands as she turns 40

We have sifted through a selection of fashion and beauty brands Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and the Queen have worn over the years, to support IWD - even outside of the one annual day.

Not only can we take a leaf out of their style book, but also champion female empowerment and support rising women across all industries for longer than the official International Women’s Day.

MORE: 18 fashion and beauty brands that give back to women for International Women's Day

Want to get more shopping stories like this delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter

Seraphine

Kate Middleton has turned to Seraphine for many years and for a variety of royal engagements, wearing coats and dresses, as well as stylish garments in their maternity range.

We first got a glimpse inside Kate’s vast selection of Seraphine garments when she posted a sweet family photo with Prince William and newborn Prince George wearing a raspberry knot maternity dress. She has opted for coats and other dresses from the label, but relied on the London-based label for her third pregnancy with Prince Louis in 2018, as she wore the Marlene dress on her royal tour of Sweden (pictured).

Seraphine

MORE: Pick up Kate Middleton's most famous maternity dress in the sale

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera is a designer brand, founded by Carolina Herrera herself, which the royal family, as well as other famous figures, turn to. Meghan opted for a sky blue patterned gown during a visit to Morocco in 2019, while just last year she slipped into a red floral printed Carolina Herrera dress for a virtual engagement.

Carolina Herrera

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is a big brand in the fashion business, and Meghan Markle has often championed the female British brand on numerous occasions. The former Suits actor wore a Stella McCartney gown for her wedding reception in 2018, and accessorised with the designer label for an outing on International Women’s Day in 2019.

Stella McCartney

Eponine

Kate Middleton put another female founded British brand on our radar in 2016 when she wore a gingham dress for a royal engagement in 2016. Fast forward to February 2019, and Duchess Catherine turned to the label again as she wore a bright green retro shift dress during a visit to Lavender Primary School, in north London, to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

Eponine

L.K. Bennett

L.K. Bennett is a firm favourite brand with royals, and other celebrities, including Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden.

From dresses and coats, to shoes, bags and other accessories, Kate Middleton appears to have a soft spot for the high street retailer.

L.K. Bennett

Monica Vinader

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have both accessorised with Monica Vinader jewellery over the years, and we are not complaining.

From Kate’s iconic green Siren earrings to Meghan Markle’s Friendship Bracelet, it is an affordable, yet stylish brand royal fans can shop to get the royal look and support IWD.

Monica Vinader

MORE: Loved Meghan Markle's Valentino shift dress? We've found the perfect lookalike – and it's on sale

RELATED: Obsessed with Meghan Markle's crystal-embellished heels? These lookalikes are so stunning

Strathberry

Strathberry was founded in 2013 by husband and wife Guy and Leeanne Hundleby, but it wasn’t until

2018 when Meghan Markle wore the East/West Mini accessory in bottle green on a royal tour of Scotland, and for numerous occasions since, that it soared to popularity.

Strathberry

Penelope Chilvers

Back in 2016 Kate Middleton opted for a pair of Penelope Chilvers knee-high Long Tassle Boots with tassel detail on her royal tour in Canada, and years later, she has continued to rely on the stylish, but weatherproof footwear.

Penelope Chilvers

Jenny Packham

When we think of the royals' wardrobe we instantly think of Jenny Packham. From the blue polka dot ensemble Kate wore on the steps to the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital after she gave birth to Prince George in 2013, to the more glamorous dresses she wears to red-carpet events, such as the Royal Variety Performance.

Jenny Packham

Reformation

Reformation is a playful feminine brand that champions sustainability and is eco-friendly, as well as being founded by female Yael Aflalo.

Not only is Reformation a popular brand with Adele, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, but also Meghan Markle who wore the blue and white checked summer dress, also known as the Pineapple dress, on tour in Australia in 2018.

Reformation

Beulah

Beulah is an ethical fashion brand, which sees a portion of the profits made donated to help victims of sex trafficking in India.

From the Shibani scarf to the Yahvi dress, and plenty of other stylish designs in between, Kate Middleton has proved Beulah is one of her go-to designs.

Beulah

READ MORE: Loved Kate Middleton's £120 heart-print scarf? Here's a fab lookalike

Cornelia James

The Queen is known for her impressive array of gloves, whether she is wearing, or holding one, it is her subtle signature look, and they are from none other than Cornelia James.

Cornelia James’ gloves have been a favourite of Her Majesty’s for many years as she wore them for her wedding to the late Prince Philip in 1947.

MORE: Sophie Wessex's bold new coat looks just like this £70 dupe

Cornelia James

Essie

We have covered the royals fashion brands, go-to accessory labels and jewellery names founded by women, but there is beauty too.

It has previously been reported the Queen’s hairdresser requested a bottle of the iconic soft pink/nude shade, titled Ballet Slippers, in 1989, which Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle, are also said to have painted on their fingertips.

Essie

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.