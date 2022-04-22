Loved Meghan Markle's $3,790 gold leaf earrings? You have to see Nordstrom's $35 lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle's gorgeous gold leaf earrings by ethical jeweler Pippa Small have long been sold out, and Nordstrom's perfect lookalikes, which cost just $35, were soon a sellout success, too.

But we have some great news: Nordstrom's budget-friendly brushed gold teardrop earrings, which are strikingly similar to Duchess Meghan's $3,790 handcrafted pair, are now back in stock!

Large Brushed Teardrop Earrings, $35, Nordstrom

The earrings are just like the royal’s designer look, and have earned a 4.7-star out of five rating from Nordstrom shoppers.

THE ORIGINAL: Pippa Small's ethical handmade gold earrings, priced at $3,790, are now sold out

“Expensive looking & comfortable,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve been looking for this style earring, without the heaviness I usually find. These are lightweight and good quality! Hard to find both! These are exactly what I needed...an artistic look with a light feeling on my ear lobes. Perfect!”

Another shopper raved, “Love these earrings. They look great with everything and don’t weigh down your ears.”

Meghan made a fashion splash when she paired her Pippa Small earrings with a green dress by Jason Wu during the 2018 royal tour of Fiji alongside husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess has chosen Pippa Small jewelry on many high-profile royal occasions, from Wimbledon to Princess Eugenie's wedding.

