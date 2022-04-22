10 Nordstrom Rack sale gifts Meghan Markle would love - and they're up to 75% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you love Meghan Markle's style but don't have a royal budget, Nordstrom Rack is a great place to start. We’ve found pieces from the Duchess of Sussex's favorite brands and styles that we think she would love. And they're up to 75% off!

In our edit you'll find the Duchess' key style staples – like Le Specs movie star shades or Baublebar stackable rings – as well as her fabulous makeup secrets for less: Kate Sommerville, MAC and more.

So if you love Duchess Meghan's style, get shopping!

Madewell

Fans rushed to buy Meghan's Madewell denim jacket - and Nordstrom Rack has everything from jeans to jewelry, including pieces for up to 76% off!

MADEWELL Figaro Chain Necklace, $8.98 (WAS $38)

NARS blush

Meghan uses NARS Orgasm blush both on and off camera, "because it gives you a nice glow from within". And you can get the Duchess' glow in a fabulous NARS palette for 40% off right now.

NARS Orgasm on the Beach Cheek Palette, $34.97 (WAS $59)

Hunter boots

Princess Diana famously wore Hunter boots and her daughter-in-law Duchess Meghan is following in her royal footsteps.

HUNTER Original Insulated Snow Boot, $86.97 (WAS $165)

Berry-scented candles

Meghan is a big fan of Diptyque's rose and berry-scented Baies candle (from $38), so we're sure she'd appreciate this Aeropostale candle, which is blackberry along with sweet vanilla cream and sugar cookies fragrance. Delicious!

AEROPOSTALE 'Spread Joy' Scented Candle, $14.97 (WAS $32)

MAC Cosmetics

MAC is one of Meghan Markle's favorite makeup brands - the secret to her always-perfect eye is MAC Kohl liner in Teddy ($19) - and you can find some great deals on MAC Cosmetics right now at The Rack.

MAC Mini Lipstick in Captive, $7.97 (WAS $13)

Kate Somerville skincare

Kate Somerville skincare is one of Duchess Meghan's secrets to her flawless complexion, and this game-changing breakout-busting set is at a reduced price.

KATE SOMERVILLE Breakout Fighters Set, $58 (WAS $78)

Le Specs sunglasses

Meghan has been spotted wearing the $69 'Air Heart' sunglasses by Le Specs, above, but we spotted a similar cat-eye pair by the brand on sale at Nordstrom Rack for less than $30.

Le Specs 'Hourglass' cat-eye sunglasses, $29.97 (WAS $89)

BaubleBar rings

Meghan loves unique rings, the more the better - as seen above, wearing luxury jewels by Pippa Small. The Duchess has long been a fan of BaubleBar – like the Duchess' 'Peacemaker' ring, which is no longer available – and she loves the stackable Mini Alida rings. Both Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts are also fans.

Mini Alida Ring, $19.97 (WAS $38)

Oscar de la Renta fragrance

The Duchess loves Oscar de la Renta's timeless style, which is infused into the fashion house's beloved fragrances.

Oscar de la Renta Rosamor Eau de Toilette $24.97 (WAS $65)

Monica Vinader jewelry

Monica Vinader is a royal favorite with not just Meghan but also her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. While Kate is a fan of the Siren line from the jewelry brand, Meghan has been spotted wearing a Monica Vinader friendship bracelet. You can currently find some great deals on various styles at the Rack.

Monica Vinader friendship bracelet, $136.46 (WAS $395)

