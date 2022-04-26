We've found Kate Middleton's dream swimsuit from her favourite high street brand

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton already has the most enviable summer wardrobe, but we imagine even she can't say no to the perfect swimsuit, and we think we've found it from one of her favourite British high street brands, Boden.

From cashmere knits to chic midi dresses, The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen wearing the label and it's just dropped an amazing new season collection.

Stylish and so flattering, the Santorini Halterneck Swimsuit is a stand-out piece which we think Kate would love. It's available in several different designs, from classic black to cool colour blocking, but our favourite is the French girl Breton stripes. Even better, it's been made with sustainability in mind as both the nylon and the polyester lining are created from recycled materials.

Santorini Halterneck Swimsuit, £65/$98, Boden

It features a body-sculpting lining and slimming panelling, as well as lightly padded fixed cups to keep everything in place and ties at the neck for a customised fit.

Boden has lots of happy customers, with one writing: "This is the most perfect swimming costume. Great fit and support and I ordered two hoping they would be good but they are great, so delighted to have the costume dilemma sorted. You will not be disappointed."

Another review says: "Very flattering and slimming, worth every penny."

Kate has previously been pictured in some gorgeous bikinis by Melissa Odabash and French Connection, but we could totally see her in this Boden one-piece this summer.

