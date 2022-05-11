Princess Olympia just wore the dreamiest high street dress and it's still available to shop

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Olympia is without a doubt one of the most stylish royals, so we were just a little bit excited when we found out the gorgeous midi dress she wore in Italy is from Reformation.

The greek princess shared a selection of photos to Instagram from her recent trip, and in one she's pictured wearing the Sigmund dress - a beautiful printed midi with puffed shoulders.

Princess Olympia wears Reformation in Italy

Slim fitting in the bodice with a relaxed skirt, it features a square neckline and flattering high side slit. The elegant cut is structured but still comfortable and we're eyeing it up for everything from weddings to summer parties to balmy evening dinners on holiday. *Books flights immediately*

We love the navy splatter print worn by Olympia, but it comes in several variations, from classic black to the vintage-inspired Milanesa. It's priced at £248 and available in UK sizes 4-22.

Sigmund dress, £248/$248, Reformation

Olympia styled hers with black leather ankle boots from one of her favourite brands, Aquazzura. She wore very natural makeup and her hair loose around her shoulders.

If you're looking for a similar style at a lower price point, & Other Stories puff-sleeve midi dress is equally chic and looks amazing with oversized sunnies and strappy sandals.

Flowy puff sleeve dress, £85/$119, & Other Stories

Just days earlier, Olympia stunned in a silk leopard print dress by Yves Saint Laurent and Aquazzura Tequila Plexi 105 sandals for a charity event in London. We can't wait to see what she wears next.

