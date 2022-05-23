Princess Beatrice rocks surprisingly affordable dress at Chelsea Flower Show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are so excited that the Chelsea Flower Show is back and revamped for 2022! On Monday, the royals were out in force to enjoy the first day of the famous horticultural display.

The much-loved show is renowned for its cutting-edge designs and show-stopping plants, and we cannot wait to witness it in all its glory once again. It is held in its usual location; the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London.

We loved seeing Princess Beatrice step out to enjoy the festivities with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, looking as stylish as ever. Officially, there isn't a dress code but generally, guests are usually well-dressed as it's kind of an unspoken rule.

The mother-of-one nailed the style assignment, and looked delightful in her toile print dress by Reformation. We loved the gathered sleeves and puff detail.

Princess Beatrice was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

So chic! She sported black high heels and a basket box bag from Zara. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore her hair in a half-up, half down style that was finished with a large bow and sported a face of immaculate yet natural makeup.

Beatrice's dress:

Beatrice loves the show and often frequents it. One of our favourite looks she has worn, was back in 2018. Fresh from her stunning appearance at the royal wedding of her cousin Prince Harry, the redhead looked sensational wearing a very appropriate dress by luxury brand Needle & Thread.

The white, fit and flare design featured a eye-catching, multi-coloured overlay which boasted multitudes of embroidered flowers. The fancy frock also had ruffle detail at the sleeves and a pretty tiered skirt. She teamed her getup with flats and wore her lovely long locks loose.

Beatrice wearing Needle & Thread in 2018

It was wonderful to see Her Majesty The Queen, who arrived with her son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

She looked perfectly lovely in her outfit, which consisted of a fabulous pink coat dress and she carried her favourite Launer London bag.

The Queen has been patron of the Royal Horticultural Society since her reign began in 1952, and has been a regular at the Chelsea Flower Show ever since.

