Princess Charlotte looks so grown up at the Party At The Palace - see photos

Princess Charlotte wore a perfect red party dress to the Party At The Palace concert, leaving little girls up and down the country green with envy over the cute dress from H&M.

SEE: Party at the Palace LIVE: Queen makes surprise appearance during Jubilee celebrations

The mini fashionista wore a matching red cardigan with her party dress, proving she's just as good as her stylish mum when it comes to choosing coordinating outfits.

WATCH: The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee

The snazzy red dress is rather different from Charlotte's other Saturday outfit. For her visit to Cardiff Castle on Saturday afternoon, the princess wore a cute dark blue coat with a Peter Pan collar and pretty button detailing down the front - and just like her mother, it appears as though she chose to recycle her latest look.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a sequinned red dress

The coat seems to be the same AmaiaKids Razorbil one she wore to her great-grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving in March 2022, when she teamed it with a pretty smock dress from Il Porticciolo in green tartan. It retails for £140 and comes in a whopping eight colourways.

MORE: Princess Charlotte channels Duchess Kate in £140 recycled coat for surprise family outing

SEE: Prince William and Prince George are the spitting image of one another in sweet new snap

The Tiny Universe, £48, Childrensalon

Style seems to run in the Cambridge family, as Prince George impressed with his outfit to Cardiff Castle too, when he twinned with his dad Prince William in blue suits with brown shoes - timeless!

Duchess Kate and Charlotte share a sweet moment at the concert

Given the busy day they had, we're impressed with the young royals attending the event so late into the evening - here's hoping they get to have a lie in tomorrow!

