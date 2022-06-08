Princess Charlotte's £17 T-shirt is still in stock - but not for long!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's safe to say that Princess Charlotte captured the nation's hearts over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The seven-year-old sported some sweet outfits as she joined her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for various special appearances to mark her great-grandmother the Queen's momentous occasion.

READ: Princess Charlotte copies Zara Tindall at Jubilee Pageant and it's adorable

One of Princess Charlotte's more casual yet equally as cute looks consisted of a classic Breton stripe T-shirt ensemble featuring eye-catching rainbow pompom detailing around the neckline. The navy and white item, which was from Boden, was paired with some baby pink shorts – adding another laid-back summer look into the princess' adorable wardrobe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte corrects Prince George's posture during National Anthem

Princess Charlotte beamed in the new look as she enjoyed baking cakes with mum Duchess Kate and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party.

MORE: Princess Charlotte's royal fashion first at the Jubilee revealed - did you spot it?

Mum Kate looked radiant beside her daughter, wearing a pink and white gingham ruffled shirt from Brora.

The Duchess took to social media to share a video of her children baking, alongside the caption: "Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!" adding a celebration and cupcake emoji.

Royal fans adored the wholesome Instagram post. "This is TOO MUCH," one follower added with a string of heart-eyes emojis, while another added: "Brilliant! Well done George, Charlotte and Louis!!" A third penned: "What gorgeous little people they are becoming. Thank you so much for sharing so much of them this weekend."

Princess Charlotte sported some sweet looks across the Jubilee weekend

Luckily, Princess Charlotte's T-shirt is still available to buy online – but hurry as it's flying off the shelves. Boasting a super soft cotton design, a loose, boxy fit that's finished with turn-back sleeves for an extra cool and textured pompom-trims on the neck and sleeves for a touch of flair, this piece is a timeless staple for your child's summer wardrobe.

Charlie Pom Pom Stripe T-Shirt, £17, Boden

MORE: Princess Charlotte is the new hair queen - check out her plaits!

Team the top with some basic blue jeans or some navy blue shorts for a relaxed yet composed outfit with a subtle French twist.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.