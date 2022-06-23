Princess Charlene of Monaco looks undeniably chic during glamorous new appearance

Tania Leslau
Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the opening of the exhibition ‘Sailing the Sea of Science’ at the Fram Museum in Oslo, looking impeccable in a black suit
Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the opening of the exhibition 'Sailing the Sea of Science' at the Fram Museum in Oslo, looking incredible in a sleek black suit. The royal, who was joined by her husband Prince Albert and their two children, opted for a timeless aesthetic for the exciting occasion.
Princess Charlene, 44, looked sharp in the charcoal wool two-piece, boasting a Swaroski trim from Swiss brand Akris. She layered the carefully tailored blazer over a silk crepe tunic blouse in the same ebony hue and completed her outfit with a pair of subtly flared wool trousers.
Prince Albert smiled for the cameras beside his wife, looking smart in a navy suit, a white shirt and a pale blue tie.
The stylish royal wore her platinum blonde hair styled in her signature pixie cut and opted for a glamorous beauty blend consisting of a flawless complexion, a gently defined brow, a dusting of bronzer and a nude pink lip.
She accessorised with a simple chain necklace, letting her impeccably tailored suit speak for itself and slipped on some elegant black point-toe heels.
Fans online adored the royal’s ensemble and were quick to praise her sartorial prowess. "She’s so chic," one commented, while another said: "I always like her modern chic style." A third added a heart-eyes and thumbs-up emoji in a show of approval for the princess' outfit choice.
Princess Charlene recently put on a dazzling display at the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival with her husband Prince Albert.
The royal looked sensational in a dramatic emerald green gown by Lanvin. The £2,670 frock is inspired by the fashion house's archives and features romantic ruffles across an asymmetric hem, a one-shoulder neckline, and soft pleats that drape effortlessly to enhance the loose silhouette.
