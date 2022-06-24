Princess Beatrice steals the show in glittering sequin gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice attended 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party and fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign, in a glittering green gown that truly was a show-stopper.

The mother-of-one dazzled beside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing a billowing sequined gown from Markarin which retails for £3,950 and boasts a soft sage green hue, a floor-length skirt, an open-back, a V-neckline, long balloon sleeves and a black belted waistline.

The royal opted for a new hairstyle, wearing her auburn tresses swept to the side and held back by an on-trend thick headband with a side parting. A perfectly coiffed side bang revealed a glint of some silver drop earrings which were complemented by a silver clutch bag from Tyler Ellis encrusted with Swarovski crystals.

The princess’ husband looked suave beside his regal wife, sporting a classic black tuxedo and a crisp white shirt complete with a bow tie.

Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in sage green

A radiant beauty blend accentuated Princess Beatrice’s natural features. A flawless complexion, a thick flutter of black mascara, a deep rose pink lip and a dusting of blush made for a Hollywood-esque glamour glow.

The royal dazzled in sequins

Fans online adored the royal’s ravishing look. “Soooo chic – amazing!” one commented, while another said: “She looks stunning.” A fourth added: “Wow, I think this is one of her best outfits,” and a fourth agreed, saying: “Bea!!! Coming into her own. This. Is. Stunning,” with a string of clapping emojis.

Feeling inspired by Princess Beatrice’s beautiful gown? We’ve got just the alternative for you.

Embellished Sequin Midi Dress, £190, ASOS

This sequined sage green cami maxi dress will make for the perfect wedding guest outfit, modest party number or even an attention-commanding graduation ensemble. Slip on a pair of white barely-there heels to complete your sparkling aesthetic.

The princess has donned a host of splendid dress looks as of late. She stepped out at Royal Ascot looking gorgeous in a black and white polka dot dress by It-girl brand Saloni. Featuring the label's signature crystal bows along the bodice, short sleeves, a midi silhouette and a rounded neckline, the dress has become a statement piece among royals and celebrities.

