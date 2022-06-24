﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice steals the show in glittering sequin gown

The royal looked resplendent in sequins

Princess Beatrice attended 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party and fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign, in a glittering green gown that truly was a show-stopper.

SEE: Sophie Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Duchess of Cornwall return to Royal Ascot for day two of the races

The mother-of-one dazzled beside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing a billowing sequined gown from Markarin which retails for £3,950 and boasts a soft sage green hue, a floor-length skirt, an open-back, a V-neckline, long balloon sleeves and a black belted waistline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla lead royal procession on day two of Ascot

The royal opted for a new hairstyle, wearing her auburn tresses swept to the side and held back by an on-trend thick headband with a side parting. A perfectly coiffed side bang revealed a glint of some silver drop earrings which were complemented by a silver clutch bag from Tyler Ellis encrusted with Swarovski crystals.

READ: Princess Beatrice breaks royal ladies' Ascot tradition

The princess’ husband looked suave beside his regal wife, sporting a classic black tuxedo and a crisp white shirt complete with a bow tie.

Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in sage green

A radiant beauty blend accentuated Princess Beatrice’s natural features. A flawless complexion, a thick flutter of black mascara, a deep rose pink lip and a dusting of blush made for a Hollywood-esque glamour glow.

The royal dazzled in sequins 

Fans online adored the royal’s ravishing look. “Soooo chic – amazing!” one commented, while another said: “She looks stunning.” A fourth added: “Wow, I think this is one of her best outfits,” and a fourth agreed, saying: “Bea!!! Coming into her own. This. Is. Stunning,” with a string of clapping emojis.

Feeling inspired by Princess Beatrice’s beautiful gown? We’ve got just the alternative for you.

Embellished Sequin Midi Dress, £190, ASOS 

SHOP NOW

This sequined sage green cami maxi dress will make for the perfect wedding guest outfit, modest party number or even an attention-commanding graduation ensemble. Slip on a pair of white barely-there heels to complete your sparkling aesthetic.

RELATED: 24 beautiful Ascot-appropriate dresses for a day at the races

The princess has donned a host of splendid dress looks as of late. She stepped out at Royal Ascot looking gorgeous in a black and white polka dot dress by It-girl brand Saloni. Featuring the label's signature crystal bows along the bodice, short sleeves, a midi silhouette and a rounded neckline, the dress has become a statement piece among royals and celebrities.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about princess beatrice

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back