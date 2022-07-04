Meghan Markle's handbag is in the DeMellier summer sale - bags are up to 50% off!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle's collection of handbags is unreal – check it out for yourself if you don't believe us – and one of her most versatile, affordable bags is now on sale!

The Duchess of Sussex carried the DeMellier Mini Venice bag for one of her earliest official engagements, and now the timeless top handle look can be yours in the brand's summer 2022 sale.

Duchess Meghan carried the DeMellier Mini Venice bag for a visit to Wales

That means you can score this royal look for £225 ($295) – a real bargain when it comes to Duchess-approved bags.

The Mini Venice in clay, was £295 / $395 now £225 / $295, DeMellier

Available in 10 colours - including the chic neutral clay tone that's in the sale - the luxurious leather Mini Venice can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag or top handle bag.

50% OFF: The Los Angeles with Braids, was £415 now £195 / $265, DeMellier

There are so many great bags at up to more than 50% off in the sale - don’t miss the chance to get a royal-approved luxe leather bag for less.

The Genova in off white, was £295 now £145 / $195, DeMellier

Every model comes in multiple colours from the DeMellier sophisticated minimalist palette, so you have plenty to choose from. And with some styles, you can add a monogram for free!

Let's not forget that DeMellier isn’t just a royal favourite with Duchess Meghan.

Duchess Kate has been spotted with the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag in Deep Toffee a number of times

The Duchess of Cambridge famously added the adorable Nano Montreal (£295 / $395) in Deep Toffee to her handbag collection, showing off the mini bag on a number of royal engagements.

While the Nano isn’t in the sale, you can find other fab bags in Duchess Kate’s favourite hue.

The Milan in Deep Toffee, was £415 now £225 / $295, DeMellier

The Midi Los Angeles in Deep Toffee, £335 now £185 / $250, DeMellier

And you can also snap up a host of looks under £200, from totes to evening bags…

The Mini Florence satin clutch, was £305 now £145 / $195, DeMellier

The Midi Milan in Taupe, was £355 now £195 / $265, DeMellier

