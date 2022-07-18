Nordstrom's Anniversary sale is ON - and Kate Middleton's go-to jewelry is up to 33% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is finally here - and if you’re looking for some royal-inspired jewelry to add to your collection, we've spotted some fabulous jewelry deals that Kate Middleton fans will not be able to resist.

Not only are two of Duchess Kate's most affordable go-to jewelry brands – Missoma and Monica Vinader – included in the huge Nordys sale, but you can even grab some of her favorite designs for up to 33% off.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a major fan of Monica Vinader, and the modern classics she wears become instant sell-outs.

The Duchess of Cambridge has loved Monica Vinader jewelry for years. Above she wears pieces from the 'Riva' collection, left, and 'Siren' line

"It's no coincidence that our consistent bestsellers over the years are pieces that have been spotted on the Duchess of Cambridge," designer Monica exclusively told HELLO!

MONICA VINADER Deco Paper Clip Chain Bracelet, was $150 now $99.99

Earlier this year, Duchess Kate wore a $180 Monica Vinader 'Nura' cultured pearl necklace, but she has long been a fan of both the sea-inspired Siren collection and Riva line, with its signature diamonds set in 18ct gold vermeil. And guess what? You'll find both of those covetable styles in the Anniversary sale.

MONICA VINADER Siren Mini Drop Huggie Hoop Earrings, were $250 now $167.50, Nordstrom

This is a sparkling version of Duchess Kate’s go-to Siren earrings, in hand-cut rose quartz and pavé diamonds.

MONICA VINADER Riva Diamond Hoop Drop Earrings, were $450 now $299.99, Nordstrom

Meant for everyday wear, these earrings with organically shaped hoops feature 44 pavé-set diamonds.

MONICA VINADER Siren Rose Quartz Drop Earrings, were $550 now $368, Nordstrom

Another Siren look on sale at Nordstrom, this time with a bit of drama in a drop style for evening - also with pavé diamonds set in 18-karat-gold vermeil.

Duchess Kate has worn jewelry by Missoma for both daytime and evening occasions

The trendsetting Duchess has also been known to wear quite a few pieces from Missoma, a British brand which designs its pieces in-house in its London-based Notting Hill HQ - and one which is rarely on sale!

MISSOMA Pendant Necklace, more colors, was $325 now $243.99

Among Kate’s favorites are her $149 earrings from the Molten line - and the Double Molten Ring necklace from the same collection is included in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale’s special online-only trunk sale.

MISSOMA Double Molten Ring Necklace, was $220 now $164.99, Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale includes great deals on everything from jewelry to homeware - so be sure to check out all the great deals, including all the discounts on Kate’s favorite brands, from Kate Spade to Kurt Geiger.

