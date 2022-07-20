Loved Meghan Markle's Bottega pouch? We've found some affordable lookalikes from the high-street

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle showed off her favourite Bottega Veneta clutch bag on a recent trip to New York City - and it's gone straight to the top of our wish list.

Joining Prince Harry for dinner at Locanda Verde in Manhattan, Meghan debuted a new two-tone jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst on Monday evening, completing the look with the iconic Bottega Veneta pouch in Bordeaux.

Duchess Meghan recently carried the Bottega Veneta pouch for a date night with Prince Harry in New York

A past-season buy, the mum-of-two has been spotted carrying her £2,650 bag before, and she's such a fan of the brand, she also owns the 'Intrecciato Long Wallet' in black, among other styles.

EXACT MATCH: Pouch, £2,650, Bottega Veneta

In love with her Bottega Veneta bag? Good news, you can still shop Meghan's exact pouch in a variety of colours, but if you're looking for a more affordable version then we've got you covered. Check out these striking lookalikes from the high street!

GET THE LOOK:

Red Shoulder bag, £34.99, H&M

Featuring a similar woven detail, if you're the kind of girl that would rather carry a shoulder bag over a clutch, then H&M's fiery red version is the one for you.

Truffle Collection Red Bag, £19.25, ASOS

Reduced in the sale to £19.25, this woven handbag has serious Meghan Markle vibes – minus the eye-watering price tag.

Bershka Red Shoulder Bag, £17.99, ASOS

Add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe with Bershka's ruched shoulder bag.

Crimson Crossbody Bag, £25, Accessorize

Available to shop in a near-identical crimson shade, this crossbody bag can be worn all year round.

Green Pouch Bag, £29.99, Ego

SHOP NOW

Obsessed with the pouch bag trend? Why not shop it in bright green – AKA the colour of the moment.

Clutch Bag, from £16.19, Etsy

This Etsy seller has created the perfect Bottega Veneta dupe with plenty of colours to choose from.

Ecru Clutch Bag, £29.99, Public Desire

A classic white clutch will go with just about everything, and at a price of £29.99, this dreamy dupe is a bargain.

