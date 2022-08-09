Loved Meghan Markle's sweet initial necklace? Nordstrom Rack's lookalikes are up to 80% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

While we all love Carrie Bradshaw-style name plate necklaces, Meghan Markle nearly broke the jewelry shopping internet when she was spotted wearing a beautiful $500 handmade initial necklace by Verse Fine Jewelry with a sweet gold letter 'A' for her son Archie.

So we were pretty excited to see that you can shop lookalike monogram necklaces at Nordstrom Rack right now - for a fraction of the price!

Meghan wore the $500 'Love Letter' necklace with an 'A' for Archie to Wimbledon

SHOP INITIAL NECKLACES AT NORDSTROM RACK

And our favorite is an initial necklace from one of Meghan's favorite jewelry brands, BaubleBar, that's less than $20 - 80% off! - on sale.

BAUBLEBAR Fiona Initial Pendant Necklace, was $44 now $18.97, Nordstrom Rack

The royal mom of two's chic and discreet tribute to her son is something pretty much everyone can wear, whether personalized with your loved one's initial or your own.

Adornia 14K Gold Plated Initial Pendant Necklace, was $85 now $19.98, Nordstrom Rack

Meghan's Verse 'Love Letters' necklace crashed the brand's site – TWICE! - when the Duchess of Sussex first wore it to Wimbledon in 2019 to watch her good friend Serena Williams on the court.

STERLING FOREVER Sterling Silver Initial Necklace, was $140 now $23.96, Nordstrom Rack

Fashionistas and royal fans from around the world were rushing to get their hands on the look.

SAVVY CIE JEWELS Initial Lock Pendant Necklace, was $95 now $19.97, Nordstrom Rack

"My poor IT guy, it’s keeping him on his toes," said Verse designer Emma Swann at the time. "Most of the orders over the last few days have come from the US and Europe — lots from London, Los Angeles, New York, Spain, Italy, France and Switzerland."

We really do love this timeless look - and Nordstrom Rack's budget versions are wallet-friendly and just as stylish!

