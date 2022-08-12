Meghan Markle's chic designer beach hats inspired us to find these 7 lookalikes

Karen Silas
Meghan Markle loves Cuyana and Janessa Leone hats - shop the Duchess' wide brimmed straw beach hats plus dupes for less at H&M, Amazon, Reiss and more
When it comes to fashion, Meghan Markle loves the pared down classics, and among her signature styles is a chic summer accessory we love: the timeless wide-brimmed straw hat.
RELATED: Meghan Markle's 'magic' white linen summer dress is finally back in stock
Her go-to designer styles are from Cuyana and Janessa Leone, and we've tracked down not just the Duchess of Sussex’s favourites from those brands, but also some lookalikes we think she'd love, too from high street retailers like H&M and Reiss.
GET THE LOOK: Loved Meghan Markle's topaz earrings? We've found a pretty lookalike pair on Amazon
MEGHAN STYLE: Meghan Markle's 8 summer style staples, from Panama hats to affordable shades
Meghan Markle's Janessa Leone straw hats
Meghan can't get enough of the straw beach hats by Janessa Leone – she owns both the natural wheat braid straw 'Serena' hat and the raffia ‘Sammy’ hat, which have both unfortunately sold out!
RELATED: Duchess Meghan wore a Janessa Leone sun hat during her Q&A with Gloria Steinem
You can still shop similar wide-brimmed natural straw looks by the designer, though.
'Tinsley' hat, £225 / $247, Janessa Leone
Meghan Markle's dark brown Cuyana straw hat
And during the Fourth of July 2022, Meghan took a family trip with Prince Harry to Wyoming, where the Duchess kept the sun out of her eyes with a gorgeous chocolate-hued wide brimmed Panama hat by Cuyana.
THE DUCHESS WEARS: Wide-brimmed Panama hat, £165 / $128, Cuyana
Duchess Meghan often wears the woman-built sustainable, fair trade label which promotes a “fewer, better” lifestyle, and true Meghan fashion fans might even remember the beautiful $348 wrap coat she wore in South Africa.
The Cuyana hat is "handmade with love" by artisans in Ecuador, and comes in five neutral colours ranging from natural to black.
SHOP MEGHAN MARKLE-STYLE STRAW BEACH HATS
Now that you know which wide-brim beach hats are in Meghan's closet, shop these similar looks from just £7, at H&M, Reiss and more.
Wide Brim Straw Hat, £45, Arket
Shady Character Packable Dark brown Wide Brim Hat, £58, Free People
Straw hat, £7, H&M
Straw Sun Hat with Wide Brim, £27, Amazon
Riri Jute straw Hat in Burnt Sienna, £147, Wolf & Badger
Reiss ‘Lexi’ Wide-Brimmed Hat, £65, Reiss
Wide Brim Beach Hat, £25.65, Etsy
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.