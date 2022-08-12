Meghan Markle's chic designer beach hats inspired us to find these 7 lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to fashion, Meghan Markle loves the pared down classics, and among her signature styles is a chic summer accessory we love: the timeless wide-brimmed straw hat.

Her go-to designer styles are from Cuyana and Janessa Leone, and we've tracked down not just the Duchess of Sussex’s favourites from those brands, but also some lookalikes we think she'd love, too from high street retailers like H&M and Reiss.

Meghan Markle's Janessa Leone straw hats

Meghan can't get enough of the straw beach hats by Janessa Leone – she owns both the natural wheat braid straw 'Serena' hat and the raffia ‘Sammy’ hat, which have both unfortunately sold out!

You can still shop similar wide-brimmed natural straw looks by the designer, though.

'Tinsley' hat, £225 / $247, Janessa Leone

Meghan Markle's dark brown Cuyana straw hat

And during the Fourth of July 2022, Meghan took a family trip with Prince Harry to Wyoming, where the Duchess kept the sun out of her eyes with a gorgeous chocolate-hued wide brimmed Panama hat by Cuyana.

THE DUCHESS WEARS: Wide-brimmed Panama hat, £165 / $128, Cuyana

Duchess Meghan often wears the woman-built sustainable, fair trade label which promotes a “fewer, better” lifestyle, and true Meghan fashion fans might even remember the beautiful $348 wrap coat she wore in South Africa.

The Cuyana hat is "handmade with love" by artisans in Ecuador, and comes in five neutral colours ranging from natural to black.

Now that you know which wide-brim beach hats are in Meghan's closet, shop these similar looks from just £7, at H&M, Reiss and more.

Wide Brim Straw Hat, £45, Arket

Shady Character Packable Dark brown Wide Brim Hat, £58, Free People

Straw hat, £7, H&M

Straw Sun Hat with Wide Brim, £27, Amazon

Riri Jute straw Hat in Burnt Sienna, £147, Wolf & Badger

Reiss ‘Lexi’ Wide-Brimmed Hat, £65, Reiss

Wide Brim Beach Hat, £25.65, Etsy

