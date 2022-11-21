Can we talk about Queen Letizia's super sexy shoes - her outfit is peak party season inspo 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain always brings her A-game while serving some stylish looks. For an audience with participants of the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly at the Royal Palace, the Spanish royal opted for two key party wear trends for 2022 - feather trims and perspex see-through heels.

RELATED: Best suits for women

Queen Letizia greeting guests wearing a black feather trimmed suit

The 50-year-old wore a black suit by Pertegaz which featured black feathers along the sleeve.

MORE: Party heels you'll love for your Christmas parties

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain were all smiles

Feather trimmed evening wear has been a huge trend these past couple of years, no doubt because of the Ukrainian fashion brand, Sleeper - famous for its feather trimmed outfits.

SHOP: Best statement earrings

Letizia tied in the feathers with her jewellery - perfecting the look with a pair of Chanel diamond feather earrings.

Queen Letizia wowed in feather Chanel diamond earrings

Completing the look, Queen Letizia added a pair of vinyl see-through shoes by Manolo Blahnik. Swit swoo! This kind of heel is a huge trend for the style set right now, showing the royal's love of fashion and keeping on top of big trends.

Wow! Queen Letizia's party shoes could be her sexiest footwear choice yet

Get the look

Copying this look is easier than you think. Feathers are everywhere on the high-street right now. Mango has a really great black feather-trim blazer and it's only £119.99.

Black feather trim blazer, £119.99, Mango

If you're looking to copy Letizia's footwear, these perspex shoes from River Island should do the trick! And at £49, you won't regret it.

Perspex black shoes, £49, River Island

Don't forget the bling! We're loving these Astrid & Miyu Glimmer Navette earrings. If silver isn't for you, they are also available in gold and rose gold.

Glimmer Navette earrings, £59, Astrd & Miyu

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.