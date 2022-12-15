The Countess of Wessex just wore a stunning dress at royal concert - and it's from Reiss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex looked beautiful on Thursday evening as she supported the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey, attending the Together At Christmas carol service.

READ: The Countess of Wessex just wore the coolest winter coat you've ever seen

It might have been bitterly cold, but that didn't stop the mother-of-two looking incredible! Her amazing outfit consisted of a camel-coloured knitted dress by Reiss, which she covered with one of her favourite white coats from MaxMara. She wore her hair in loose and it looked it great condition. Stunning!

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

Loading the player...

The carol service is supported by the Royal Foundation and recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrated and showcased the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

MORE: Royal wives and husbands' first Christmas at Sandringham - best photos

The 2022 service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.

Sophie looked amazing in teracotta boots and her Reiss dress, which she wore with her MaxMara coat

These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who had been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.

Get the look!

Fallon Wool blend roll neck dress, £198, Reiss

Sophie is a regular at this event every year and in 2021 she looked so elegant as she arrived at the same venue, wearing a Victoria Beckham corduroy coat. The beautiful item was made from cotton-corduroy in a rich burgundy hue, it had a soft and fuzzy handle thanks to the wide wale of the fabric.

MORE: Sophie Wessex is a festive fashionista in flared mini dress

She paired the coat with a stunning silk camisole in green, a pair of white trousers and heels, while keeping her accessories light, only wearing a necklace and small clutch bag. Inside the venue, she wore a floral face mask as she spoke with members of the congregation.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.