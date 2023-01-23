The powerful meaning behind Kate Middleton's newest necklace

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Royal jewellery choices aren't always down to what looks pretty, or what goes with the outfit, there's often a deeper meaning. Princess Kate has a lot of special pieces in her jewellery collection - and some are even really affordable.

Last week, Princess Kate attended a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace.

For the occasion, Kate went for a suited look, opting to re-wear her bespoke Roland Mouret burgundy suit. It was a serious look, but she brightened it up quite literally with a citrine yellow necklace.

Princess Kate was all smiles as she arrived

The new addition to Kate's jewellery collection is a Danielle Draper gold citrine baby treasure necklace. Was this a birthday present perhaps? Or a 10-year anniversary gift from Prince William?

VIDEO: A look at Kate's best jewels

Loading the player...

Let's have a closer look, shall we?

Close up of Princess Kate's citrine yellow necklace

Stunning. It's important to note the "sunshine" yellow stone that features in the 41-year-old's newest pendant.

Danielle Draper gold citrine baby treasure necklace, £825

Citrine has been referred to as the "success stone," and citrine is thought of as a joyous stone with sunshiny energy to brighten up the lives of those who work with it and wear it.

After a tough time in the royal family the past six months, it's no surprise the Princess of Wales is looking to inject some optimism.

SHOP: Best affordable jewellery brands for women

If you want to look into this stone in a more spiritual way, the colour of the solar plexus chakra is yellow, so citrine is associated with this chakra. It is thought to have a positive influence that can relieve backache and combat depression, and even get rid of negative energy.

Get Kate's look for less

Edge of Ember Citrine necklace, £105

According to Tiny Rituals: "The sunshine stone of Citrine is like summer made incarnate. The colour of Amalfi Coast lemons, as bright as the midday sun, and with a slight vintage Hollywood vibe, you cannot help but fall hard for the immediate uplifting vibes that sunny Citrine brings to the table.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton is a fan of citrus scents - shop the most uplifting ones

"Bright and bustling, this stone is actually a special variety of quartz but comes soaked in a yellow colour. Citrine hails from the highlands of Scotland, the flamenco corners of Spain, the tropics of Madagascar, the rich and regal lands of Russia, and the lush green rainforests of Brazil. Perhaps, it's these far-flung places that feed it full of good vibes, or maybe it’s just Mother Nature’s way of reminding us that when life gives you lemons…"

We're taking tips from Kate! Here are some more sunshine stones to shop now…

Yellow citrine necklace, £105, Missoma

Yellow citrine necklace, £40, NotOnTheHighStreet

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.