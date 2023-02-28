10 Nordstrom Rack shirt dresses Meghan Markle would love for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there's one thing that Meghan Markle loves, it’s a shirt dress. And guess what? Nordstrom Rack just happens to have a huge selection of Duchess-worthy shirt dresses from top brands, including Meghan favorites like Max Studio and Calvin Klein, and some are even on sale right now.

The Duchess of Sussex, who famously wore no fewer than five shirt dresses during her royal tour of South Africa with Prince Harry, usually sticks to a simple palette of black, white, khaki, olive or blue - in either a solid color block, denim or monochrome print. So we've hunted down ten Nordstrom Rack shirt dresses that we think she’d love and you will, too.

Meghan Markle's closet is filled with shirt dresses

So check out our edit of the best Nordstrom Rack shirt dresses to shop now, from safari-style looks to fit and flare styles and little white dresses - all of which you’ll find in Meghan’s closet.

Meghan Markle-style shirt dresses at Nordstrom Rack

Meghan is a fan of the classics, like timeless stripes

T TAHARI Stripe Belted Shirtdress, $34.97 (WAS $98), Nordstrom Rack

DKNY Pinstripe Linen & Cotton Maxi Dress, $59.97 (WAS $129), Nordstrom Rack

Meghan rocked a green shirt dress on an official engagment

MAX STUDIO Roll Tab Sleeve Shirtdress, also in beige or black, $39.97 (WAS $138), Nordstrom Rack

The Duchess of Sussex can't resist a shirt dress in a retro-inspired A-line silhouette

NINA LEONARD Button Front Collared Midi Dress, $24.97 (WAS $60), Nordstrom Rack

STITCHDROP Florence Ruffle Cotton Shirtdress, $49.97 (WAS $140), Nordstrom Rack

TAYLOR DRESSES, Taffeta Shirt Dress, $69.97 WAS ($138), Nordstrom Rack

From chambray to linen and denim, the Duchess of Sussex knows you can't go wrong with a blue shirt dress

DKNY Sleeveless V-neck Midi Shirt Dress, $54.97 (WAS $129), Nordstrom Rack

STITCHDROP Long Sleeve Maxi Shirt Dress, more colors, $42.97 (WAS $96), Nordstrom Rack

KAIMILAN Chambray Shirtdress, $94.97 (WAS $304), Nordstrom Rack

Meghan has a number of white and cream shirt dresses in her wardrobe

CALVIN KLEIN Utility Pocket Cotton Midi Shirtdress, $72.97 (WAS $159), Nordstrom Rack

