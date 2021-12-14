Sarah Ferguson appears to take the ultimate style tips from daughter Princess Eugenie The Duchess was promoting her new book

Sarah Ferguson is currently on tour promoting her latest book, Her Heart for a Compass, and for her recent appearance she opted for a glamorous beige cape coat, from Tony Burch, that perfectly highlighted her glamour that appeared to be inspired by her daughter Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess of York appeared on Porta a Porta, which has been hosted by Italian journalist Bruno Vespa since 1996, and she paired her cape coat with a pair of black tights and heels and accessorised with some earrings and a gold bracelet.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson speaks about her grandson August

It appears that the 62-year-old has been taking some style tips from her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, who recently wore a cape coat as she attended the Together At Christmas Community Carol Service.

Eugenie wore a stunning forest green cape coat by Chloe to the service, which came complete with gold buttons at the front. The royal loves to recycle her outfits and had worn the item before, but it featured a collection of six buttons, not four, last week.

The beige coat wasn't Sarah's only outfit for the day, as she later changed into a burgundy coat and added some drop earrings as she headed out to do some more promotion for the book.

Eugenie wore a similar garment last week

Elsewhere in the interview, it appears that she will talk about ex-husband Prince Andrew as well as the Queen, with images of their faces appearing behind her. In one image, the Duchess appears to look downbeat as the image of her Majesty is close to her.

Sarah has a close bond with her daughters and dedicated her novel, which was co-written with Margarete Kaye, to "my beautiful girls, who have all the strength and courage of Lady Margaret, and so much more, and who have not waited until they are 61 years old to follow their hearts and to live life on their own terms".

The protagonist of her novel, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, is also inspired by the life of the Duchess's great-great-aunt.

Sarah will talk about the Queen during her interview

"I think everyone will see the parallels [with Lady Margaret]: she's a redhead, she makes her own way in life, she rides horses, she's headstrong," Sarah told HELLO! ahead of the book's release in August. "But ultimately this is a work of fiction: I hope people won't read too much into it. It has been an opportunity to tell a story of self-discovery and a chance to feel closer to my past. I did Who Do You Think You Are? on myself."

Shortly after the book's release, Sarah confirmed some exciting news, as she announced that she had signed a deal for a second book.

Speaking on Radio 4's Front Row, she said: "We all have self-doubt. But it was really exciting to grow together in friendship and collaboration and we're both very unified together in this book Her Heart For A Compass. So much so, we've signed our next book deal."

