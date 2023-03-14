Duchess Sophie is a vision in statement bow dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in a navy blue midi dress when she attended a special Buckingham Palace reception on Monday evening.

Accompanied by her husband Prince Edward, Sophie wowed guests when she emerged in a striking number embellished with a giant bow, a dramatic outfit change from her elegant white ensemble she sported earlier in the day.

Duchess Sophie joined senior royals including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for the evening reception, where they entertained the Commonwealth secretary-general, high commissioners, foreign affairs ministers and other members of the Commonwealth community.

Sophie elevated her outfit with a pair of nude pointed heels and some simple pearl drop earrings. Perfection!

The Duchess talking to guests at the reception

As for hair and makeup, the Duchess looked her usual radiant self. She wore her blonde tresses swept back behind her ears and opted for a pop of pink blush on her cheeks, fluttery lashes and a gorgeous nude lipstick.

Earlier in the day, Duchess Sophie delighted royal fans when she styled her white coat and matching midi-skirt to perfection.

Sophie accompanied the rest of the royal family

Sophie, formerly known as the Countess of Wessex, sported a smart cream Proenza Schouler coat paired with a midi-length skirt. She clasped a white leather bag in her hands and completed her look with a pair of nude stilettos.Sophie kept her makeup look natural and radiant, enhancing her features with a sweep of pink blusher and a rosy lipstick.

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attended the first Commonwealth Day service of their reign.

A Commonwealth flag for peace was carried in the procession of Commonwealth members' flags to mark 2023 as Commonwealth Year of Peace.

The service took place inside Westminster Abbey

The service included musical performances from saxophonist Yolanda Brown, West End stars Roshani Abbey and Nuwan Hugh Perera, and the all-female Amalgamation Choir, from Cyprus.

Guests of honour among the 2,000-strong congregation included the Commonwealth secretary-general, the prime minister of Samoa, high commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the UK and the Commonwealth.

Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in bridal white

