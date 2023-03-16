These earrings look so much like Princess Kate's - and they're all 65% off at Nordstrom Rack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you love Princess Kate’s luxury earrings, we have great news: Nordstrom Rack is having an EFFY fine jewelry flash sale, and we’ve spotted both diamond and pearl looks that are so similar to hers for up to 65% off.

The Princess of Wales’s jewelry box is famously filled with everything from affordable royal jewelry to heirloom jewels and luxury looks, like her Annoushka genuine pearl drop earrings and her Kiki McDonough diamond studs.

Princess Kate has been wearing her timeless diamond stud earrings since as far back as 2011, above

If diamonds are your style, the Effy sale includes some amazing royal-worthy pieces like these versatile diamond studs that look just like Princess Kate’s favorites, which she’s worn to more than two dozen royal engagements over the years.

Diamond Stud Earrings, $69.97 (WAS $200), Nordstrom Rack

Not to mention these floral diamond studs that could be straight out of Kate's jewelry box.

The Princess' diamond floral studs are worth a whopping $20,000

These Nordstrom Rack earrings are an impressive lookalike for Princess Kate's $20,000 Asprey daisy-shaped look! And at under $130, they're pretty irresistible.

Floral Diamond Stud Earrings, $129.97 (WAS $375), Nordstrom Rack

Or, are royal-inspired pearls more your thing?

Princess Kate also loves her pearl drop earrings

Well, Kate’s stunning Annoushka pearl earrings feature teardrop freshwater pearls, and the Effy collection includes some strikingly similar pieces.

14K Gold Cultured Pearl Earrings, $149.97 (WAS $425),Nordstrom Rack

The EFFY cultured pearl drop earrings are an amazing deal, coming in at under $150 - that’s nearly 65% off the original price.

14K Gold, Diamond & Freshwater Pearl Earrings, $574.97 (WAS $1,725.00), Nordstrom Rack

For an even closer match, we love the freshwater pearl drop earrings, with the luxurious 14k gold and diamond huggie hoop that's very similar to Kate's style.

When it comes to royal jewelry inspiration, Princess Kate is a gem!

