Zara Tindall is a total dream in sassy heeled boots Princess Anne's daughter gained a few extra inches with her elegant shoe choice

Zara Tindall is no stranger to a My Fair Lady moment at the races, and this week the royal has been dolling out the dreamy looks. Princess Anne's daughter rounded off her race day outfits, which she has been sporting during the Cheltenham Festival 2023, with a snug navy concoction.

On Friday, the 41-year-old braved the mud alongside her husband Mike Tindall as she stepped out to send off the races in style. Zara wrapped up warm in a navy overcoat by Laura Green featuring a sumptuous wool exterior and a longline fit, pairing the piece with some black leather heels boots by Stuart Weitzman. Have a look at some of Zara's looks this week in the clip below...

A Juliette Botterill silk plum-toned hat perched atop her blonde locks, boasting hydrangea details that protruded from the carefully crafted headgear.

Zara Tindall wrapped up warm in a smart navy coat

A pair of diamond drop earrings glinted in the mellow British sunlight that peaked through the rainclouds, infusing Zara's look with a luxury edge. She clasped Apsinal of London's 'Mini Mayfair Bag' in a sweet sky blue hue for her outing essentials.

The royal packed on the PDA with husband Mike Tindall during her stylish outing

Mike looked ever so smart beside his smiling wife, donning a three-piece tweed suit showcasing a caramel hue and traditional checks.

Zara kicked off Cheltenham with the utmost sophistication. On Tuesday, the royal attended day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse looking both fruity and fabulous. The equestrian graced the scene looking sublime in a neatly tailored coat by Karen Millen boasting a magnificent shade of plum and classic construction. She paired the warm outerwear piece with a navy frilled blouse by & Other Stories and ankle-skimming trousers by The Fold, topping off her race day attire with Strathberry's £395 'West Baguette' leather clutch bag, practical navy heels courtesy of Emmy London and a matching plum-toned spherical hat by Juliette Botterill.

Zara rounded off her race day fashion in sassy heeled boots

Zara previously wore her burgundy attire to attend the Together At Christmas carol service, ensuring her outfit was not only sophisticated but sustainable.

She was joined by fellow senior royal family member Queen Consort Camilla, who looked beautiful in a suede beige coat with the most unique piped detailing.

