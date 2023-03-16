Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's peplum jacket to Zara Tindall's suede boots The Cheltenham Races and other exciting engagements prompted some fashionable royal fits

This time of year is always difficult to navigate wardrobe-wise. Is it winter? Is it spring? Can we crack out the florals yet? The question arises as to who we look to for style inspiration during this sartorial no-mans-land month we call March. Well, we've got the answer for you – our favourite royal ladies.

It's been a busy week for the royals with an array of official outings like Commonwealth Day and of course, the start of the Cheltenham Festival. The Princess of Wales was all aboard the floral train in time for the warmer weather, while the recently-appointed Duchess of Edinburgh debuted two chic ensembles to kick off her new role in style. Princess Charlene of Monaco was back at it again with the power suits, while Queen Letizia of Spain opted for sixties sass in heels.

Finally, Zara Tindall showcased her filly-themed finery at the races, galloping onto the scene with a host of shoppable looks for all to enjoy. Keen to discover more? Scroll on for your weekly fashion fix of the best royal outfits…

The Princess of Wales

Princess Kate looked ethereal in Erdem

As she arrived for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey, where she married William back in April 2011, Princess Kate was all smiles in a navy jacquard floral motif two-piece by Erdem. The Pre-Fall 2023 jacket boasted a V-shaped neckline, long sleeves and pretty peplum detailing. The matching navy skirt featured a gorgeous floaty hemline, adding some fifties flair to the smart ensemble.

Princess Kate chose to pay a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her choice of jewellery. The mother-of-three graced the scene at Westminster Abbey wearing an opulent brooch that originally belonged to Princess Diana, called the Queen Alexandra's Three Feathers Brooch.

The Duchess of Edinburgh

Duchess Sophie looked lovely in an elegant white coat and matching skirt to join her fellow senior royals at the annual Commonwealth Day service on Monday afternoon.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband Prince Edward, the newly appointed Duchess of Edinburgh was the picture of elegance in her bridal-inspired look. Sophie, formerly known as the Countess of Wessex, sported a smart cream Proenza Schouler coat paired with a midi-length skirt. She clasped a white leather bag in her hands and completed her look with a pair of nude stilettos

The following evening, Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in a navy blue midi dress when she attended a special Buckingham Palace reception. The royal wowed guests when she emerged in a striking Roksanda number embellished with a giant bow and Prada pumps - a dramatic outfit change from her elegant white ensemble she sported earlier in the day.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

On Tuesday, Prince Albert II celebrated his 65th birthday in style with his wife Princess Charlene of Monaco, who curated the perfect look for the occasion that fused nonchalant glamour with streetwear style.

To mark the milestone event, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert posed for a sweet family photos. Princess Charlene surprised in a pair of beige cargo pants by Louis Vuitton, featuring asymmetric stitch detailing, silver hardware and utilitarian pockets. The royal teamed the on-trend trousers with Akris' 'Jacob Cashmere Double-Face Bomber Jacket' in black, which retails for an eyewatering £4000. A pair of Louis Vuitton 'Heartbreaker' heels quite literally elevated the former Olympian's attire, upping both the price tag and the elegance of her outfit in style.

Queen Letizia of Spain

On Tuesday, Queen Letizia stepped out to attend the Tour del Talento Valladolid 2023 at Feria de Valladolid in her native country. The 50-year-old turned out a tailored silhouette for the public engagement, which was a success among royal fashion followers.

The Spanish royal championed popular Spanish label Massimo Dutti, sporting the brand's 'Long Jacket with Gold Buttons,' which featured a sleek rounded neckline, a minimalist scratch print, a raw hemline and a monochrome colour scheme. The sixties-style outerwear piece was teamed with a pair of ankle-skimming trousers, leading the eye to some leather heels also sourced from the high street label.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall attended day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on Tuesday looking both fruity and fabulous. The 41-year-old graced the scene looking sublime in a neatly tailored coat by Karen Millen boasting a magnificent shade of plum and classic construction. The royal paired the warm outerwear piece with a navy frilled blouse by & Other Stories and ankle-skimming trousers by The Fold, topping off her race day attire with Strathberry's £395 'West Baguette' leather clutch bag, practical navy heels courtesy of Emmy London and a matching plum-toned spherical hat by Juliette Botterill.

Zara previously wore her burgundy attire to attend the Together At Christmas carol service, ensuring her outfit was not only sophisticated but sustainable.

The equestrian was back at the races the following day, looking beautiful in her statement Juliette Millinery hat with a matching Rebecca Valance coat and cosy knee-high boots, styled as ever by Annie Miall.

