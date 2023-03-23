Meghan Markle could wear a tiara at King Charles' coronation - details The Duchess of Sussex has not yet confirmed her attendance

King Charles has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation on Saturday 6 May, though it is not yet known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend.

Should Harry and Meghan choose to attend the momentous occasion, Majesty Magazine's Editor Joe Little hinted that coronets could well be worn by members of the royal family in the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast - meaning Meghan could be presented with another opportunity to wear a tiara.

Technically, royal ladies who are entitled to wear tiaras at the coronation will be wearing coronets, a small crown consisting of ornaments fixed on a metal ring.

Similar to a tiara, coronets differ because they form a full halo on the head, whereas a tiara only forms a crescent moon.

Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother can be seen wearing coronets at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation

Joe added that the wearing of a tiara (or coronet) also requires royal ladies to wear appropriate formal dress, typically a long dress.

While Meghan is technically entitled to wear the formal royal jewellery at the coronation, it won't be her first tiara moment. The Duchess of Sussex wore Queen Mary's stunning diamond bandeau tiara on her wedding day.

Meghan Markle wore Queen Mary's diamond tiara for her nuptials

The spellbinding accessory, which dates back to 1932, features a detachable floral-shaped brooch at its centre, given to the Queen's grandmother Queen Mary as a wedding present in 1893 by the County of Lincoln.

The centrepiece is surrounded by nine smaller diamonds and the bandeau part of the tiara is made up of 11 intricate glittering sections, including ovals and pave set with large and small diamonds.

