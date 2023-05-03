Princess Kate bought daughter Princess Charlotte's £24 birthday jumper on sale at Boden

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared some adorable photographs of their daughter Princess Charlotte to mark her eighth birthday this week. As always, attention has turned to the young royal's outfit – and thus, Princess Kate's childrenswear picks.

In the second photo shared by the royal couple, Charlotte cuddled up to the family's pet Spaniel, Orla, wearing blue jeans and a striped knit jumper from one of her mum's go-to brands, Boden.

And since so many of the Wales children's fashion choices sell out quickly, royal fans will be pleased to see that Boden's 'Relaxed Textured Jumper' is still available to buy – and in the sale, no less. Reduced from £34 to £23.80, there are still a few sizes remaining online.

Princess Charlotte posed with family dog Orla in one of her birthday portraits

Of course, it's not known whether Kate snapped up a bargain with Charlotte's jumper, or missed out on the brand's sale.

Princess Charlotte and her big brother Prince George are regularly seen wearing high street brand Boden, and Kate herself has a number of blouses, knits and dresses from the affordable store.

Get the look

In another snap of the young Princess shared by William and Kate, Charlotte wears another of her mother's favourite kidswear brands, Trotters, in a sweet floral frilled dress.

Shared on Monday evening, the Instagram caption read: "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," alongside a balloon emoji.

Charlotte wore a blue dress from Trotters in the first of her eighth birthday photos

The royal couple then released Charlotte's second birthday picture on Tuesday, thanking fans for their messages. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes," it read, crediting their royal wedding photographer Millie Pilkington for the picture.

As per tradition, the Prince and Princess of Wales have released a portrait of each of their children to mark their birthdays every year. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' birthdays fall closely together on 2 May and April 23 respectively, while Prince George's birthday is in the summer - 22 July.

Look back at Princess Charlotte and mum Kate's sweet style moments

© Getty Images Kate and Charlotte wore matching burgundy coats for the 'Together at Christmas' carol service in December 2022

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore a white suit while Charlotte wore a nautical striped dress during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The mother-daughter duo both wore blue at the royal family's 2023 Easter service

© Getty Images Kate and Charlotte were patriotic in red and blue during the late Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations in June 2022