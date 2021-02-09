We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Crown Princess Victoria gave her latest outfit a very modern twist with her choice of accessories – including one stand-out piece from high street store H&M!

Victoria, 43, was the picture of elegance as she made a virtual appearance to open Stockholm Fashion Week.

While royal ladies are known for choosing sparkling diamonds and jewels, the Swedish royal wowed us all on Tuesday by opting for more affordable chunky silver jewellery which she paired with a high-neck black jumper.

Standing in stark contrast to her dress, Victoria's necklace of choice was from H&M's Conscious Exclusive collection and consisted of embossed metal links made from recycled zinc decorated with glass rhinestones.

Costing £49.99, the design was clearly very popular as it has already sold out! But we're keeping our fingers crossed it comes back into stock – it is the perfect way to add a touch of glamour to your casual wardrobe.

Finishing off her look, Victoria added equally bold silver earrings from INGY Stockholm, crafted from seaweed. Fastening her dark hair back into a low ponytail and opting for a natural makeup look, she ensured all eyes remained on her jewellery.

As she opened Stockholm Fashion Week, held digitally between 9-11 February, the royal gave a speech on diversity and sustainability, which was shared on her official Instagram page.

"In today's Swedish fashion industry, having a strategy for environmental sustainability is a norm," said Victoria, which explains her carefully constructed outfit.

Rhinestone necklace, £49.99, H&M

Meanwhile, the caption read: "Diversity is not a fashion trend. It is what we are. We are diverse – and that should be ’how we do things now’. In the fashion world and beyond."

This is not the first time the Crown Princess has opted for H&M. In June 2020, she released some beautiful official portraits with husband Prince Daniel to mark the couple's tenth wedding anniversary.

The incredible shots show Victoria posing in a number of frothy tulle gowns at the picturesque Gustav III's pavilion – and one was the black 'Tulle ball dress' from the company's Conscious Collection, which appeared to have been altered slightly to cover her shoulders.

