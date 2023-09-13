Meghan Markle epitomises luxury in high-rise shorts and $1,350 Chanel ballet pumps

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads at the 2023 Invictus Games in her monochrome ensemble

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning for her second day in Düsseldorf at the 2023 Invictus Games, channelling timeless glamour in a relaxed, yet sophisticated monochrome getup.

Arriving with her husband Prince Harry, 38, Meghan, 42, lit up the arena with her radiant smile and glowing complexion.

© getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for day 5 at the Invictus Games

Power dressing has long been an attribute of Meghan's style file, particularly her penchant for tailored shorts. Donning a cool and casual ensemble, Meghan wore a smart black-trimmed cardigan from JCrew and high-waisted white shorts from Staud.

The Duchess slipped into Chanel leather toe cap ballet flats, elevating her off-duty getup to enjoy the Games with her husband Prince Harry.

© Getty Meghan wore a cardigan from JCrew, shorts from Staud and ballet pumps from Chanel

Her glossy raven hair was styled in bouncy curls, while she highlighted her ageless beauty glow with a rosy blush, smokey eye makeup and natural lip gloss.

Longline shorts have been declared Meghan's "signature" look ever since she debuted a pair during a lunch date in New York City in 2022.

Chiming in on her go-to wardrobe staples, royal style fans previously wrote on Instagram: "Meghan does casual looks so well. Belted shorts and oversized shirts, to me, are one of her signature looks."

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex rocked her Dior shorts during a lunch date in New York City

"Her signature style! And fits her very well. She has beautiful, long legs. Colours and styling are prima. A big hit!" penned another fan, as a third quipped: "Super chic. As always."

© Getty Meghan Markle in coord shorts

The 90s style trend was formerly loved (and most likely influenced) by the late Princess Diana.

The former Princess of Wales was a fan of wearing the crisp, tailored longline shorts in the warmer months, often teaming her trendsetting bottoms with feminine blouses and a buckled belt.