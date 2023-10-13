Meghan Markle nails workwear chic in unseen photos

Meghan Markle delighted fans earlier this week when she donned a chic off-the-shoulder cream outfit for the Archewell Foundation's first in-person event in New York City, but the Duchess of Sussex proved she rocks dressed-down workwear just as well in previously unseen photos, released as part of the Archewell Foundation's Insight Report.

The report, which details how the foundation hopes to create a better world online, includes several never-before-seen photos of the former Suits actress, including several of her wearing a chic yet casual black work outfit.

The smart ensemble consists of a long-sleeved black top and a pencil skirt that sits just above the Duchess' knees. In one photo she speaks animatedly with a folder on her lap, while in another she joins Prince Harry as they appear to address a circle of people.

© Patrick van Katwijk Meghan always looks gorgeous in black

In another photo, Meghan wears an oversized white shirt as she sits among a group of people, wearing her dark hair scraped into a no-nonsense ponytail. The Duchess is known to love an oversized shirt, especially since moving back to California, so this look is in keeping with her usual dressed-down style.

The snaps appear to have been taken at Insight Sessions for Archewell, which the report thanked attendees for participating in.

"The Archewell Foundation is especially grateful to our partners and session participants who made these Insight Sessions possible. These amazing organizations, young people, and parents are working to create positive change in the world, and we are honored to listen and learn from them, so we at The Archewell Foundation can help put those thoughts into action," the report read.

Meghan Markle's Archewell outfits

This week has seen Meghan and Harry attend several Archewell events, with each of the Duchess' outfits chosen meticulously.

One of her outfits portrayed a particularly special message, with Meghan donning a letterman jacket for an emotional reason.

Her and Prince Harry were visiting a school in Brooklyn when she chose to wear the letterman jacket, a memento she received from the UK's Robert Clack School debate team during a 2020 visit.

© Lee Morgan for The Archewell Foundation Meghan wore a letterman jacket for a special reason for a surprise visit to Marcy Lab school in Brooklyn

The jacket was symbolic of her dedication to education and empowerment, an ethos she and Harry brought into the school visit, and showed she has fond memories of the work they were doing at the time.

We can't wait to see what Meghan wears for her next public outing. Whether it's casual or smart, we know she'll look beautiful.

