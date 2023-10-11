Meghan Markle rocks skinny jeans and edgy new hair that confuses royal fans

The Duchess of Sussex couldn't have looked more approachable as she and her husband, Prince Harry, made a surprise visit to The Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Meghan, 42, donned a Letterman jacket for the poignant engagement, which she was formerly gifted from the UK's Robert Clack School debate team. The baseball-style garments are traditionally worn by high school and college students in the United States to represent school and team pride, as well as to display personal awards earned in athletics, academics or activities.

It wasn't the mother-of-two's school jacket that caught the attention of royal style fans, however. Meghan teamed her sporty getup with silhouette-enhancing, mid-rise skinny jeans in 'Film Noir' from Frame, and appeared to rock a seriously edgy new hairstyle that sparked confusion amongst royal watchers.

"I thought Meghan had shaved the side of her head at first?" wrote a fan in a now-deleted Instagram post, as another penned on X, (formerly Twitter): "She's so beautiful and her lovely smile remains as radiant as ever!"

At first glance, the former Suits actress had swept her raven hair behind her ear, letting tumbling curls fall past her shoulders on one side. A photograph of Meghan captured front on looked like the Duchess was sporting a freshly-shaved buzz cut on the side of her head.

Further photographs confirmed that Meghan had simply brushed her hair behind her shoulder, but we'd love to see the royal rocking such a vampy new 'do!

During their intimate interaction with the students, Harry and Meghan emphasized the importance of mental well-being, with Harry especially urging the students to watch out for each other's mental health. "If one of you starts to go quiet and doesn't show up, you need to find out why," he conveyed.

He also initiated a conversation about the digital realm, reflecting on its potential as both a connective and a vulnerable space.Meghan further expanded on the topic, highlighting the dual nature of online spaces: the promise of community building against the backdrop of vulnerability.

"It's a place where so much community can be built, but there's also so much vulnerability. That’s why the work at Marcy Lab is so pivotal," she added.

