Crown Princess Victoria wows in backless sequin dress – and it's her most daring look to date

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden surprised royal fans as she stepped out in a backless leopard print dress with the most incredible detailing on Friday – and it may be her best look yet.

The Swedish royal looked incredible in the By Malina sparkling maxi dress as she attended the Swedish Business Award Ceremony during her trip to Germany.

© Dirk Zengel/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess completed the look with a pair of black heels and a sparkling clutch

The dazzling gown featured a figure-skimming silhouette, a high neck and an open cut that showed off her toned back, finished with a showstopping sequin leopard print.

Victoria completed the evening look with a pair of black heels, a sparkling silver clutch bag and a pair of statement drop earrings, with her hair swept into a sleek bun to highlight her pretty features.

As for her makeup, the mother-of-one opted for a touch of black mascara, a bronzed base and a pink lip to finish. Stunning!

Victoria, 46, who often opts for softer prints and pastel shades, looked incredible in the statement ensemble, and hundreds of royal fans took to social media to have their say on the daring look.

One Instagram user wrote: "One of her best looks this year. She looks great and very modern." Another added: "Wow.. this isn't like Victoria. I am loving this."

"I love it! I want to see more of this bold, edgy fashion on CP Victoria because she wears it so well," a third penned.

© Dirk Zengel/dana press/Shutterstock The royal's backless dress showed off her toned form

While a fourth wrote: "The fact that she didn't alter the back and left it open makes me love this even more!"

The royal has been swaying towards the bolder styles recently, delighting fans just last week in a bright orange Zara suit. Victoria styled the vibrant two-piece with a pair of contrasting black heeled boots, a matching black shoulder bag and a selection of delicate gold jewellery to finish.