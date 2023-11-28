Meghan Markle surprises in flares for rare super-casual appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thrilled a royal fan and her young child when they posed for a photo during a visit to a restaurant in Vancouver.

Denise Cheung, a Vancouver local, shared the laidback snap on her Instagram, revealing her delight at meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while out for dinner at a ramen restaurant.

The photo sees Meghan and Prince Harry smiling happily as they pose with the mother and her overjoyed son who can be seen leaping into the air in glee.

For the off-duty photo, Meghan channelled Princess Kate in a pair of super-wide-legged flares in one of her favourite neutral hues, pairing the look with a chic collared camel coat and a baggy shirt. The coat is a favourite of the Duchess - the Leonarda Cashmere Wrap Coat by Ralph Lauren, which she has worn on several occasions. The luxury garment retails at £4,600, so it's no wonder the royal wears it frequently!

Prince Harry mirrored his wife's causal look, donning a pair of slip-on trainers, dark trousers and a soft-looking grey jumper.

Denise captioned the photo: "And this happened today during lunch at West End Robson Street. Super nice couple. Welcome to Vancouver." She signed off the post thanking the friends of Prince Harry's who took the photo for them.

Social media users were thrilled for Denise, writing on the photo: "Oh this is just too precious!" and: "Oh my gosh, so wonderful that you got to meet such caring and philanthropic people! Beautiful."

© Instagram Meghan engaged in a meaningful talk while in Vancouver

Others praised Meghan's style, writing: "OMG, Meghan looks stunning as always," while fans even admired Harry's outfit: "I'm really digging Harry's style too. Wondering if he wears J Crew mostly?"

The royal couple paid a visit to Canada to visit the charity Justice For Girls, which is dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of young girls. They also attended an ice hockey game, with Prince Harry following his grandmother, the late Queen's footsteps by participating in a ceremonial puck drop at a Vancouver Canucks hockey game against the San Jose Sharks.

© Derek Cain Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex drops the puck during a ceremonial face-off

Meghan is known to be a fan of ice hockey, even supporting the Canucks, with an archived Instagram post with her friend Heather Dorak revealing that the pair used to attend matches together.

In the post from 2016, Meghan wrote: "Hockey night with my sweetheart @heatherdorak - what would I do without this gal?" accompanied by a snap of the pair in Vancouver watching the Canucks.

Meghan and Heather at the Canucks game

Ice hockey is a national pastime in Canada, so it makes sense that Meghan was a fan of the sport when she lived in Vancouver while filming i, but the Canadian city wasn’t the only place Meghan enjoyed ice hockey.

She was also pictured watching a game in 2013 in New York at Madison Square Gardens, proving a long-term passion for the sport.

Meghan watching ice hockey in 2013

We're glad Meghan got to take Harry to a game!

