Zara Tindall takes fans shopping wearing cinched summer dress in behind-the-scenes video

Zara Tindall has taken to Instagram in a brand new video where she takes royal followers on a shopping spree and she has given us a first taste of what her summer wardrobe may look like this year. Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was seen in a video with Magic Millions Polo where she embarked upon a look at what the Pacific Fair shopping centre has to offer in Queensland. Zara dressed for the warm Australian winter wearing a mid-length striped shirt dress with three-quarter-length sleeves rolled to the elbow. The piece featured a flowing skirt, utility pockets on the torso, a crisp collar, and a cinching waist tie.

The royal styled the dress with a pair of casual white trainers, a tan leather crossbody bag, and a pair of black oversized sunglasses. Her blonde bob was styled in loose beachy waves to play into the relaxed daytime aesthetic. Zara spoke directly to fans in the new video saying: "I'm Zara Tindall and I'm here at Pacific Fair, my favourite place to shop on the Gold Coast, getting ready for Magic Millions Carnival."

© Instagram Zara took fans shopping with her

WATCH: Zara Tindall takes fans on a shopping spree in Australia

She was seen browsing the best the sun-soaked outlet had to offer, picking up glamorous pieces in Tory Burch, holding dresses up to herself, and trying on gorgeous leather handbags and designer sunglasses for size. The spree was a resounding success as the King's niece was seen holding an array of shopping bags by the end of the video and was seen treating herself to a sit-down lunch and a glass of pale rosé.

© Instagram Zara's shopping spree was a success

The royal offered fans a first look at the kind of pieces she'll be adding to her summer wardrobe this year. She was seen picking up a yellow floaty dress, a bright green midi-length style and we are one of the styles from the array of sunglasses she was seen perusing will crop up in her collection at some point. We are sure the striped number is also an insight into the kind of pieces she will rock once the weather warms up here.

© Instagram Zara tried pieces on for size

The event Zara was prepping for, the Magic Millions Carnival, is a two-week equestrian event held on the Gold Coast. The main event, otherwise known as Race Day, will be held at the Gold Coast Turf Club from 9:00 am local time tomorrow and is worth $14.25 million in prize money across 11 races. Zara and her husband and former rugby player Mike Tindall have been seen featuring in promotional material for the event and fans of Zara will know about her passion for equestrianism and her history as an Olympic dressage rider.

Earlier this week Zara was spotted on the Magic Millions Instagram account in a loved-up picture with her husband sporting an amazing race day look. She styled a pale blue patterned mini dress with a peplum skirt and floaty short sleeves. She styled the summery number with a contrasting black belt, a pair of nude suede pumps, and a pale blue fascinator that perched atop her neat updo. Her husband Mike wore a grey two-piece suit with brown suede shoes and a navy tie.

She was also seen on the page in her happy place – on horseback. The post was captioned: "Zara is set to ride eight-year-old retired racehorse Casper in the @magicmillions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup Final as the Celebrity Wildcard!" Zara said: "It's great, the horses have finished their career on the track, and they have got the opportunity to have another career. That's what it's all about, equine welfare and looking after the off the track." She looked happy as can be cuddled up to her supportive husband in her riding gear.