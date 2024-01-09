Zara Tindall's rarely-seen Barbie blonde long hair and baby bangs in unearthed photo will make you double take

Zara Tindall's head-turning race day outfits never fail to delight royal style fans. With her immaculate eye for a silhouette-hugging gown, her fun and fluorescent millinery, and her penchant for pastels, the royal's sartorial prowess paired with her love for equestrianism is a match made in style heaven.

Much like her mother Princess Anne's loyalty to her beloved chignon hairstyle, Zara, 42, has sported the same honey-blonde locks for most of her life. From choppy bobs to wavy, shoulder-skimming locks, the royal has never opted for a longer 'do.

That is until unearthed photographs from the noughties show the former Olympic equestrian did in fact experiment with a longer, Barbie-inspired length.

WATCH: 100 years of royal hairstyles through the decades

In photos captured from 2010, Zara (née Phillips), is seen enjoying the racing at 'Ladies Day' on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival in March.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara watches the racing as she attends 'Ladies Day' on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival in 2010

The mother-of-three, who would have been just 28 at the time, looks smart and sophisticated in a light cream jacket and an oversized, cowhide handbag.

© David Davies - PA Images The royal's hair was long and blonde

Most striking, however, is Zara's seemingly tumbling blonde hair, which falls past her shoulders and down her back. The royal had also cropped her fringe into so-called 'baby bangs', the short side fringe hair trend that became incredibly popular in the 2010s.

The photos aren't the only evidence that Zara once sported luscious, long locks. In the same year, the talented royal showed off her athletic talents while taking her horse Glenbuck through the first horse inspection at Badminton Horse Trials - and just look at that ponytail swish!

© Anwar Hussein Zara's long-blonde hair swished as she ran with her horse Glenbuck

Ponytails aside, 2010 was a significant year for Zara. After a seven-year relationship with former England rugby player, Mike Tindall, the professional sportsman finally proposed in December with a dazzling diamond engagement ring.

© Mike Marsland In the same era, Zara also rocked 'baby bangs'

Mike hinted to HELLO! in 2009 that a proposal was in the near future, teasing: "I don't think it is about whether we will get married but when."

© Getty The couple got engaged in 2010

However, it was a year later that he actually surprised Princess Anne's daughter with a ring estimated to be worth £140,000 with a round diamond and a split platinum band. He explained that this was actually due to not wanting to get engaged too soon after other close family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales who revealed their happy news on 16 November 2010 – how thoughtful!