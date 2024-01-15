Zara Tindall turns heads in fun and flirty mini dress with most unusual detail

Zara and Mike Tindall appear to be in their element as they lap up the sunshine on Australia's Gold Coast for a series of Magic Millions equestrian events, of which Zara is royal patron for Magic Millions Racing Women.

After delighting in a romantic puff-sleeved dress from Rebecca Vallance at the Polo and Showjumping event, and turning heads with her cobalt fascinator and fitted Leo Lin midi dress at the Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Race Day, the mother-of-three had yet another style moment that struck a sartorial chord with royal fans.

On Saturday, the former Olympic equestrian joined the panel at the Women With Horsepower event hosted at the illustrious Nineteen at The Star rooftop restaurant.

© Instagram / @katewaterhouse7 Zara joined a glamorous panel of ladies at the Women With Horsepower event

Zara boasted effortless elegance at the empowering event as she donned a 'Sailing Capri Mini Dress' from one of her most-loved Australian designers, Rebecca Vallance.

The thigh-skimming mini was emblazoned with a colourful coastal scene dancing across the hemline, while the bodice was crisp and white. The designer writes that her Sailing Capri Mini Dress is a "charming and stylish choice for a day of seaside admiration."

Crafted from printed linen, it features a collared neckline and voluminous puff sleeves for a touch of elegance. The concealed placket adds a streamlined look, while a self belt cinches the waist, creating an A-line mini skirt.

Zara teamed her flattering and fun dress with the 'Ella' crossbody bag from Aspinal of London, while slipping into brown 'Miller' sandals from Tory Burch. Royal style fans were quick to chime in on the Princess Royal's daughter's summer-themed ensemble, taking to Instagram page @royalfashionpolice with their thoughts.

"I LOVE the dress," penned a fan, as another wrote: "I am on my third pair of these tory burch sandals. Love it." A third added: "Love the dress and it looks very appropriate on Zara."

© Magicmillionspolo Zara and Mike were perfectly co-ordinated for the the Magic Millions Polo earlier this month

Zara's sartorial prowess is always at its best during race season. From her bold and beautiful tea dresses at Royal Ascot to her striking headwear at Epsom, the 42-year-old royal has a penchant for occasion dressing.

Take a look at some of her best racing looks of all time in the clip below...

WATCH: Zara Tindall's immaculate racing fashion

In an interview with PEOPLE, one of Zara’s couture designers Laura Green elaborated on her client’s clear cut approach to fashion.

© David Davies - PA Images Zara's racing fashion is always standout

"There really is something very special about Zara, which sets her apart – she’s a natural beauty," Green commented. "She’s very confident in her style."