Princess Charlene looks like a film star in power suit alongside husband Prince Albert

Princess Charlene pulled out all the stops on Saturday as she stepped out with her husband Prince Albert amid celebrations for Monaco's patron saint, St. Devote.

The duo appeared in high spirits as they arrived together at Saint Nicholas Cathedral following a traditional ceremony on Friday which saw the royals take part in a spectacular bonfire lighting.

© Getty Images Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco leave the cathedral after taking part in the traditional festivities of Sainte Devote

For Saturday's outing, Charlene, 46, appeared fresh-faced and radiant as she posed for photographs outside the Cathedral. The Monegasque royal ensured all eyes were on her as she debuted a striking navy power suit complete with a double-breasted blazer and coordinating, straight trousers.

In a departure from the stylish royal's typically sleek suits, Charlene looked flawless in her modern trouser suit with a bold, boxy twist. It screams power dressing - and we're totally here for it!

© Getty Images Princess Charlene nailed 'power dressing' in a boxy trouser suit

Charlene elevated her formal outfit with a sleek clutch, a cosy navy scarf and a pair of dazzling diamond earrings. The mother-of-two wore her honey blonde hair in a sweeping side part and opted to highlight her naturally beautiful features with iridescent lilac eyeshadow, pink lipstick and rosy blush.

She was joined by her husband Albert, 65, who looked his usual dapper self wearing a smart navy suit. He teamed his suit with a crisp white shirt and accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses to shield his eyes from the bright sunshine.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene was all smiles

Charlene's sartorial triumph comes after she enjoyed a precious moment with her twins on Friday evening at a traditional reenactment and bonfire lighting held in Monaco to celebrate their patron saint. The lighting of the boat has been a tradition maintained by Monaco's royal family since the 19th century.

Former Olympian swimmer Charlene looked elegant in an Emilia Wickstead white double-breasted longline coat, teamed with a pair of black trousers, a knitted scarf, a pair of heeled boots and black leather gloves.

Like mother, like daughter, Charlene appeared to twin with her nine-year-old daughter Gabriella who wowed in a cream and camel chequered Burberry wool coat and brown leather boots.

© Getty Images The mother-of-two looked so stylish in a white Emilia Wickstead coat

Prince Jacques, meanwhile, looked every inch his father's mini-me wearing a black longline coat, smart black shoes and a matching black scarf.

Following the festivities, the royal couple's social media team updated the Palais Princier de Monaco's Instagram account with a carousel of pictures.

© Getty Images The royals took part in the traditional festivities of Sainte Devote

They added the caption: "On Friday, January 26, the princely family attended the ceremony of the Salvation of the Most Holy Sacrament, presided by H.E Mgr Dominique-Marie David in the Chuch Sainte-Davote.

"After the religious celebration, LL. AA. SS. Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince James and Princess Gabriella kiss the symbolic boat."