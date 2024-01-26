Princess Charlene twins with daughter Princess Gabriella next to massive 6-tier cake

Princess Gabriella might have a twin brother, Prince Jacques, but the nine-year-old royal was twinning with her mother on Thursday when the family stepped out to celebrate Princess Charlene's 46th birthday.

Princess Charlene, who shares her two children with her husband, Prince Albert II, celebrated her big day in style as the family-of-four attended the Condamine Market.

© Éric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Charlene twinned with her daughter, Princess Gabriella as they were greeted with huge birthday cake

While there, the Monégasque royals were given a warm welcome in the form of an enormous six-tiered cake to mark the royal's birthday.

The royals were photographed marvelling at the large cake, which was draped in white icing, adorned with gorgeous butterflies and delicate flowers, and finished off beautifully with red ribbon detailing around each layer.

An official photograph was shared on the Palais Princier de Monaco's Instagram account, with a caption that translated as: "This Thursday, January 25, H.A.S. Princess Charlène celebrated her birthday with family at the Condamine Market."

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Prince Jacques of Monaco attend the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament on April 22, 2023

Although the large cake was definitely the focal point of the family photograph, royal fans will notice how the 46-year-old and her daughter had a matching moment in the fashion department.

Princess Charlene wrapped up warm with a grey wool blend jumper and a matching grey scarf around her neck. The mother-of-two then added heaps of style to the finished look with the Max Mara 'Cube Quilted' canvas gilet in camel.

The nine-year-old adorably wore the same colour palette as her mother. Gabriella was wearing a grey wool blend high-neck jumper dress, while also layering with Max Mara, in the form of sister brand Max & Co. Kids wear wool coat, also in camel colour.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco with Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco

Prince Albert, meanwhile, kept things smart in a white shirt with a suit jacket and tie, while the royal couple's son looked cool and cosy in a white knitted jumper with smart trousers.

The royal couple, who wed in 2011, looked thrilled to be stepping out with their two children and the birthday outing comes just days after Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella enjoyed a day out with their father at the circus last weekend.

Although their mother did not join them for the fun day out, the children were beaming as they arrived at the 46th International Circus Festival with their father other members of the Monaco royal family, as well as Charlene's brother, Gareth Wittstock, his wife Roisin and their children Kaia Rose and Bodie.

Prince Albert's sister, Princess Stephanie, and her children Paul Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb, were also in attendance.