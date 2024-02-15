Queen Camilla models suptumous velvet Valentine's dress and £50k jewels for family outing

While her husband King Charles rested at home following his cancer diagnosis, Queen Camilla made an appearance at Grosvenor House in London on Wednesday.

It may not have been a traditional romantic evening to celebrate Valentine's Day, but the royal still dressed to impress as she attended the 'Celebration Of Shakespeare' event alongside her sister Annabel Elliot. See more details about Annabel and the rest of the Queen's family below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything you need to know about Queen Camilla's family

Proving her credentials as a sustainable fashion queen, Camilla stepped out in a recycled Me + Em emerald green dress made out of a sumptuous crushed velvet material.

Camilla oozed glamour in her frock, which featured a collared V-neck with a zip, long sleeves and a shirred back that accentuated her waist. Her Majesty had previously worn the dress to the Foreign Press Association Awards in London in November 2023 alongside heels, but her accessories were similar for both occasions.

© Chris Jackson Queen Camilla recycled a velvet emerald green dress on Valentine's Day

For her recent outing, she carried a black Moynat clutch bag, which retails for £3,430, and layered black knee-high boots underneath the midi dress. Accessorising to perfection, King Charles' wife chose dazzling accessories from cool-girl brand Van Cleef & Arpels, loved by the likes of Love Islander Molly Mae Hague.

© Getty Queen Camilla accessorised with Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery

The £46,900 white gold and diamond Magic Alhambra earrings dropped below her blowdried hair, while she gave us a lesson in effortlessly teaming mismatched jewellery together to create one unified look. Her £1,460 rose gold bracelet featured a red carnelian heart which contrasted with her yellow gold and agate five-motif bracelet, which retails for £4,500.

According to jewellery expert Stefano Pietrini, from Watches and Crystals, there could be a special meaning behind Camilla's new-found love of the brand. "Van Cleef & Arpels' long history of dressing the most elite members of society, coupled with its fine craftsmanship and highest quality jewels, is what makes it so popular among royals, even to this day," Stefano told us.

"The Queen Nazli of Egypt is known to be one of the first royals to take a liking to Van Cleef & Arpels commissioning two famous pieces of jewellery, an art deco style tiara and a necklace containing over 600 diamonds, in the late 1930s," he added, naming Wallis Simpson, the former Duchess of Sussex, as one of his biggest clients.

© Getty Her Majesty had previously worn the frock in November 2023

Psychologist Barbara Santini added that Camilla's choice of jewellery highlights her commitment to sustainability.

"In the age of social consciousness, royals are increasingly observed for their ethical and sustainable choices," she tells us. "Van Cleef & Arpels' commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability aligns with the modern royal ethos of responsible luxury."

© Getty King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last week, did not join his wife

Camilla was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Lord and Lady Frederick, and Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband, Thomas Kingston at the event, which saw the royals enjoy performances by Dame Judi Dench, Gary Oldman and Robert Lindsay.

During her visit, the 76-year-old also met actors, authors, directors, and representatives of the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

LOOK: Spring showers are no match for Princess Anne as she braves rain in flared trousers and bold raincoat