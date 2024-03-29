Queen Letizia of Spain looks effortlessly cool in unexpected androgynous look

Queen Letizia of Spain has the most stunning royal style. From pastel trouser suits to her fairy princess look at the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate, she is always the picture of elegance.

So her latest ensemble was definitely unexpected. The Spanish queen, 51, was spotted on Thursday wearing an outfit that epitomised off-duty model casual-cool.

Styling loose straight-leg black jeans with a pair of chunky loafers by Boss, she completed the look with an oversized leather jacket and a striped jumper from & Other Stories.

Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI were out for dinner at the Hotel El Patio restaurant in La Almunia de Doña Godina, after picking up their daughter Leonor from military school for the Easter holidays.

The Spanish royal family posed for a photo with the restaurant staff, which later made its way on to Instagram. According to the owner, Eduardo Martínez, the family decided "to snack on something, there wasn’t much complication in what they asked for - ham, squid and portions to share".

Letizia’s outfit proves her style credentials go beyond glamorous gowns and she has an effortless sense of style.

Earlier this month, she served another sartorial hit and proved spring has most definitely arrived as she stepped out in a lilac trouser suit. She was attending a ceremony in Gandía for the 2023 National Research Awards alongside her husband.

© Getty Queen Letizia stunned in her lilac look

The mother-of-two looked sensational styling a single-breasted fitted blazer with the matching cigarette trousers, a white lace blouse and sling-back heels in the same pastel shade.

Her hair was worn in a perfect bouncy blow-dry and she accessorised with delicate silver jewellery.

Royal fashion fans will know it’s not the first time Letizia has rocked the lilac suit. She wore the same Boss two-piece to speak at the UNICEF España Awards in Madrid in 2023, previously styling it slightly more low-key, with a plain white blouse and nude heels.