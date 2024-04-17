Meghan Markle's unforgettable backless dresses: when Prince Harry's wife dared to bare

After months of being super quiet, the Duchess of Sussex is back on our fashion radar once again, rocking a series of stunning backless numbers that are giving us serious style inspo for the warmer months.

It all started at the weekend. The mother-of-two supported her husband Prince Harry in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in collaboration with Harry's charity, Sentebale.

© Getty Meghan at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge wearing a white backless number, complete with bow

Looking like a total vision in white, the 42-year-old rocked an ivory silk dress from one of her favourite fashion designers from back in the day, Heidi Merrick, nude court heels from her go-to shoe brand Aquazzura, a white and gold Valentino crossbody bag, gold jewellery from Cartier and Chanel earrings. Talk about movie star magic! Meghan tied the back of her dress to reveal a large bow and left her shoulders bare, as well as a cut-out panel at the front. Just beautiful!

A day later, the former actress looked the epitome of glam, wearing a stunning backless gown at a panel discussion and seated dinner in Miami. Her frock is by St. Agni's and is known as the 'Hudson' Asymmetric midi dress, which she accessorised with a pair of Dior earrings.

© Netflix Meghan and Harry dancing at their wedding in 2018

This isn't the only time Meghan has channelled the backless look. Most memorably, the star's second dress she wore for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 was by Stella McCartney. The flattering silk style was backless and showed off her sleek silhouette with its halter-neck cut.

Back in 2013, pre Harry, Meghan headed to The Golden Globes after party and stole the show in this crystal-encrusted, midnight blue gown by Heidi Merrick. We love the daring, plunging backless detail. Swoon!

© Getty Meghan Markle in 2013 wearing a glittery backless gown

Meghan attended the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony in 2018, held in Sydney, Australia.

© Getty Meghan wearing a stunning khaki dress in 2018

The Calafornian-based star wore this beautiful olive green halter dress by Antonio Berardi as she addressed the crowd. She hadn't long announced her pregnancy and was all kinds of maternity goals in this number.

In 2016, when Meghan was known mostly for appearing in Netflix smash Suits and working on her lifestyle blog The Tig, she collaborated with Canadian retailer Reitmans, editing a capsule collection of clothing. Reported by The Kit, One of them was a backless, palm-print dress and at the time, the star gushed: "A stylish and elegant flowing maxi dress in fresh tropical floral print, perfect for summer picnics, pool parties, and everything in between. Its dramatic flowing shape is complimented by a stylish open back detail. This maxi dress will add undeniable style to your days and nights!"