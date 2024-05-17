Princess Beatrice just wore a fabulous dress to a baby shower - and you should see the shoulder pads

Earlier this week, the gorgeous Princess Beatrice looked as stunning as ever at her good friend Alice Naylor-Leyland's party, to celebrate the arrival of her fourth child, Margot, who was born via surrogate in April.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's fashion hits

Alice is a long-time friend of Princess Eugenie's eldest sister, with the pair pictured together at numerous events over the years, including Chelsea Flower Show and at Annabel's private members club in Mayfair, London.

© Instagram / @mrsalice Beatrice wore a khaki dress by Beulah London

In pictures that appeared on Instagram, Beatrice, 35, looked stunning, donning a dazzling khaki green dress by one of her go-to designers, Beulah London. The redhead 's dress was known as the 'Valerie' and was designed in a striking olive shade. Priced at £340, it was made from corduroy and featured a cinched in belt to create a lovely shape at the waist. The silhouette of the frock was minimalistic and classic. We are obsessed with the shoulder pads though - so glam!

Valerie Olive dress, £340, Beulah London

The mother-of-one regularly heads to Beulah if she needs something special. In June 2022, at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne, she donned a spectacular number from the brand. She chose a sky blue, buttoned-front long-sleeved style , which she has since worn in many different colours.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wearing a blue Beulah dress at the Service of Thanksgiving, 2022

She teamed the outfit with a chic matching hat with bow detail and a sophisticated blue clutch bag. This was one of the last formal occasions the royal went to when her grandmother was alive, so no doubt this style of dress has a pretty special meaning for the princess.

At this event though; Beatrice wasn't the only royal wearing the design as Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, wore the same dress in pink. Wow!

© Getty Zara Tindall with Sophie Winkleman in 2022, who was wearing Princess Beatrice's dress in pink

Beulah is the royal label of choice, it's official.