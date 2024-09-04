Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella, 9, is a mini style muse in designer school dress
Subscribe
Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella, 9, is a mini style muse in designer school dress
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Prince Jacques of Monaco attend the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament on April 22, 2023 © Getty

Princess Gabriella of Monaco, 9, is a mini style muse in designer school dress

Princess Charlene's lookalike daughter has inherited her love for luxury fashion

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
13 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene of Monaco's exceptional style credentials are already being transferred to her daughter, Princess Gabriella, who is slowly building an archive of designer wardrobe pieces. 

Earlier this week, Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and their nine-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella attended a swearing-in ceremony of Didier Guillaume who was appointed as Minister of State of the principality of Monaco.

For the special ceremony, Princess Charlene was a modern Cinderella in a powder-blue suit jacket and fitted cream cigarette trousers. Her daughter looked equally chic wearing a belted fit-and-flare dress from Ralph Lauren.

The Princely family at the Oath taking of H.E. M Didier Guillaume, Minister of State© Instagram / Palais Princier
The Princely family at the Oath taking of H.E. M Didier Guillaume, Minister of State

The navy number, which boasted a smart Peter Pan collar, soft puffed sleeves and a pleated skirt, was reminiscent of a smart school uniform. 

Princess Gabriella wore a pearl-adorned headband in her honey-hued hair, slipping into smart white slingback pumps which matched her mother's white pointed-toe heels. 

The royal twins looked so smart as they stood front and centre with their parents© Instagram / Palais Princier
The royal twins looked so smart as they stood front and centre with their parents

It's not the first time the young royal has been seen in the navy dress, having also worn it to join her parents in support of the association Les Smileys Monaco at the Place d'Armes for their second Smile Day in October 2023.

Princess Gabriella's designer wardrobe

Former Olympian Charlene is no stranger to luxury fashion, having been dressed by the world's most prestigious fashion houses throughout her 13-year marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco. 

In January this year, the Monegasque couple's daughter captivated royal fans when she too had a designer fashion moment at the 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival. 

Twins Jacques and Gabriella hold hands as they walked through The Palace Square© Getty
Twins Jacques and Gabriella held hands as they walked through The Palace Square

The young Princess was a mini trendsetter in the £525 'Calf-Length Black Leather Boots' from D&G's Kid's collection. 

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella © Getty
The young Princess wore designer boots from D&G

During Monaco's National Day in November 2023, Princess Gabriella was the image of her mother in a bespoke navy coat designed by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo, marking a royal first in dainty heeled shoes.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco.
Princess Gabriella twinned with her mother Princess Charlene is matching outfits

Gabriella was sporting the 'Betsina 40' Black Patent Leather Ballerinas from Christian Louboutin with opaque tights. 

On Christian Louboutin's website, Princess Gabriella's Betsina shoes are on sale for £435. The sophisticated shoes boast a curved vamp, black patent calf leather and iconic Loubi red lining.

Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Stephanie of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023 on November 19, 2023 © Getty
The young royal wore Christian Louboutin baby heels

"This elegant ballerina pump has meticulous finishing details which enhance its sleek lines and curved toe," says the description of the product, which the daughter of Princess Charlene of Monaco paired with a pair of opaque tights.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More