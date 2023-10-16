Meghan Markle keeps Prince Archie close to her heart in New York City

The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to a sentimental jewellery moment, often choosing pieces which honour her loved ones.

Earlier this month, Meghan, 42, was a vision of beauty in an ivory two-piece from Altuzarra to host The Archewell Foundation's Parents' Summit in light of World Mental Health Day.

The stunning off-the-shoulder garment provided the perfect neckline to showcase Meghan's mesmerising emerald necklace, which provides a heartwarming link to her and Prince Harry's four-year-old son, Archie.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex wore a stunning off-the-shoulder ivory top

The mother-of-two debuted a $4,100 Queen Emerald Cut Cuban Choker from Los Angeles-founded jewellery brand Logan Hollowell.

Featuring a delicate gold chain and glittering Cuban emerald, which is her son Archie's birthstone, the Duchess kept her son close to her heart as she travelled to New York without her children.

© Bryan Bedder Meghan's sentimental necklace featured her son Archie's birthstone

Meghan may also have chosen the beautiful stone because of its symbolic meaning. According to the Natural Emerald Company, the precious stones open the heart chakra and calm the emotions. It is also known to symbolise inspiration, balance, wisdom, and patience.

The former Suits actress isn't the only one in her family who likes to wear symbolic jewellery. Her mother, Doria Ragland, paid the most adorable tribute to her grandchildren during a star-studded outing in the spotlight at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in May.

© Getty Meghan's mother Doria joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the event

The doting grandmother kept her grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, close to her chest by wearing a dainty circular charm engraved with Prince Harry and Meghan's children's names.

The gold charm was paired with a sparkling crystal gemstone which sat above the "Archie & Lilibet" engraving in beautiful cursive lettering.

© Getty Doria wore a delicate gold necklace engraved with her grandchildren's names

Doria's jewellery is from Merci Maman, one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands for personalised jewellery.

Merci Maman was made famous when Princess Catherine wore their famously re-named 'The Duchess Necklace' to celebrate the birth of Prince George (and her former title, the Duchess of Cambridge).

