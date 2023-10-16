Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle keeps Prince Archie close to her heart during poignant outing in New York City

Subscribe

Subscribe

Meghan Markle keeps Prince Archie close to her heart in New York City

The Duchess of Sussex couldn't be with her children in person, but honored her eldest in the sweetest way

meghan markle wearing j crew cashmere sleeveless black top at invictus games
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer
Share this:

The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to a sentimental jewellery moment, often choosing pieces which honour her loved ones. 

Earlier this month, Meghan, 42, was a vision of beauty in an ivory two-piece from Altuzarra to host The Archewell Foundation's Parents' Summit in light of World Mental Health Day.

WATCH: Meghan and Harry share worries for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's future in candid discussion

The stunning off-the-shoulder garment provided the perfect neckline to showcase Meghan's mesmerising emerald necklace, which provides a heartwarming link to her and Prince Harry's four-year-old son, Archie

Meghan Markle wearing off-the-shoulder top at mental health summit in New York© Getty
The Duchess of Sussex wore a stunning off-the-shoulder ivory top

The mother-of-two debuted a $4,100 Queen Emerald Cut Cuban Choker from Los Angeles-founded jewellery brand Logan Hollowell.

Featuring a delicate gold chain and glittering Cuban emerald, which is her son Archie's birthstone, the Duchess kept her son close to her heart as she travelled to New York without her children. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)© Bryan Bedder
Meghan's sentimental necklace featured her son Archie's birthstone

Meghan may also have chosen the beautiful stone because of its symbolic meaning. According to the Natural Emerald Company, the precious stones open the heart chakra and calm the emotions. It is also known to symbolise inspiration, balance, wisdom, and patience.

The former Suits actress isn't the only one in her family who likes to wear symbolic jewellery. Her mother, Doria Ragland, paid the most adorable tribute to her grandchildren during a star-studded outing in the spotlight at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in May. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Doria Women of Vision awards© Getty
Meghan's mother Doria joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the event

The doting grandmother kept her grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, close to her chest by wearing a dainty circular charm engraved with Prince Harry and Meghan's children's names. 

The gold charm was paired with a sparkling crystal gemstone which sat above the "Archie & Lilibet" engraving in beautiful cursive lettering. 

Doria Ragland is seen in Midtown on May 16, 2023 in New York City.© Getty
Doria wore a delicate gold necklace engraved with her grandchildren's names

Doria's jewellery is from Merci Maman, one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands for personalised jewellery. 

Merci Maman was made famous when Princess Catherine wore their famously re-named 'The Duchess Necklace' to celebrate the birth of Prince George (and her former title, the Duchess of Cambridge).

LISTEN: In a Halloween special, HELLO!'s latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast discusses whether ghosts haunt the royal residences

Other topics

More Royal Style

See more