Queen Mary delights royal fans as she shares sweet personal photographs

Queen Mary delighted royal fans as she shared a personal photograph from her summer royal tour with King Frederik.

Last week, the royal couple sailed around the Danish municipalities during a four-day trip, visiting Bornholmes, Ærø, Assens and Vejle.

In Assens, Mary, 52, was acquainted with a very special four-legged friend – the father of her family's beloved pup Coco.

She posted a sweet snap on the Danish royal family's Instagram and explained the backstory as she celebrated International Dog Day on Monday.

"Happy International Dog Day to all dog owners and friends," Mary wrote. "At home, Grace and Coco have a very special meaning for our whole family.

"Last week I met Coco's father Eagle during our visit to Assens. It was a nice surprise and wonderful to see how much father and daughter resemble each other."

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Queen Mary met Coco's dad, Eagle, on tour

Mary also uploaded a photo of Border Collies, Coco and Grace.

"In picture number two, Grace is in the front and a curious Coco is seen behind. After all, it can be difficult for someone to see the difference," she wrote.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Queen Mary and King Frederik's dogs, Grace and Coco

The Queen's personal images prompted a flurry of comments from social media followers, with many expressing their love for their own furry friends.

"Thank you for the lovely pictures and because they focus so clearly on preserving man's best friend! Thank you, dear Queen Mary!" one wrote.

"It was clearly seen in Gråsten that Mary loves dogs. She also greeted them on their trip from the square to the castle," another said, while a third added: "How fun, it was Coco's dad you met in Assens. Those dogs are so dear."

Mary and Frederik welcomed Grace to their family in 2017 and in 2021, she is believed to have given birth to a litter of puppies – with Coco being one of them.

© Queen Mary Josephine and Vincent with the pups in January 2022

The Danish royal palace shared a photograph of Mary and Frederik's twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, with the pups to mark their 11th birthday in January 2022.

And after King Frederik's annual Royal Run race in May, Coco and Grace were pictured wearing two of the family's medals in a rare at-home snapshot.

© Queen Mary King Frederik with Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine and their dogs, Coco and Grace

Queen Mary wasn't the only royal pet owner to celebrate International Dog Day – Sarah, Duchess of York shared an update on the late Queen's corgis.

Prince Andrew and Sarah adopted the late monarch's beloved dogs, Sandy and Muick, after her death in September 2022.

"Wishing you and all your furry friends a Happy #InternationalDogDay. For all the unconditional love, loyalty, and joy they bring into our lives, Sandy and Muick will be getting an extra treat on their special day!" the Duchess wrote on Instagram.

